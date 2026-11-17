Equity Group has reported a 32% increase in profit after tax to Sh71.5 billion for the third quarter of 2026, up from Sh54.1 billion recorded during a similar period last year.

The lender's profit before tax also rose by 37% to Sh89.8 billion, from Sh65.6 billion, driven by growth across its regional businesses, increased lending and improved operational efficiency.

Speaking during the release of the group's third-quarter results on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi said the performance reflected the group's growth strategy and expanding presence across African markets.

Mwangi said the group's regional subsidiaries had continued to gain scale, with operations outside Kenya now contributing 54% of deposits and assets, and 55% of its loan book.

"Our home market has now become smaller than the regional market in every respect, whether it's our infrastructure, whether it's the customer base, whether it's deposits, whether it's profitability," he said.

The group reported total assets of approximately 2.15 trillion, representing an 18% year-on-year increase, while customer deposits grew by 19% and loans expanded by 17%.

Its regional footprint has grown to approximately 25 million customers, with total assets valued at US$16.6 billion, deposits of US$12 billion and loans approaching US$8 billion.

Mwangi said the group's non-performing loan ratio had improved from about 12% to 9%, reflecting a sustained recovery in the quality of its lending portfolio.

He added that the cost-to-income ratio had declined from 50.6% to 47.9%, while the cost of risk dropped to 1.5%, signalling improved efficiency and risk management.

"Sometimes, what is important is not the absolute number. We are happy to have an absolute number, but we are happier to see the trend, a consistent trend," Mwangi said.

The group also reported a 34% increase in non-funded income, which accounted for approximately 44% of total revenue, supported by foreign exchange transactions and cross-border trade.

Mwangi attributed the growth to the group's regional expansion and diversification into insurance and technology, which he said were becoming increasingly important contributors to its business.

He said Equity Bank Kenya had recorded a 31% increase in profit after tax, while Tanzania led regional growth with a 60% increase in profit. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recorded a 34% rise.

Despite the strong performance, Mwangi warned that renewed inflation pressures, particularly from energy prices, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the threat of El Niño could test the resilience of economies in the region.