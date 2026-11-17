Family Bank has posted a 69 per cent increase in profit after tax to Sh6.07 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, buoyed by higher returns from loans and government securities.

The lender’s unaudited results show that net profit rose from Sh3.60 billion recorded in the same period last year, while profit before tax increased by 62 per cent to Sh7.26 billion.

The growth was supported by a 26 per cent rise in total operating income to Sh18.64 billion, with net interest income climbing 37 per cent to Sh15.02 billion.

Interest income increased to Sh22.03 billion from Sh17.72 billion, with Sh13.14 billion generated from loans and advances and another Sh8.48 billion from government securities.

The bank expanded its balance sheet by 22 per cent to Sh247.54 billion, while customer deposits grew 24 per cent to Sh182.35 billion from Sh146.84 billion.

Loans and advances to customers increased by 14 per cent to Sh118.20 billion, as the lender disbursed more than Sh91 billion to the private sector during the period. More than 70 per cent of the financing went to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumer banking.

However, the improved financial performance was accompanied by an increase in bad loans, with gross non-performing loans rising to Sh18.93 billion from Sh15.60 billion a year earlier.

Net non-performing loans also climbed to Sh5.93 billion from Sh3.32 billion, prompting the bank to increase loan loss provisions by 27 per cent to Sh1.73 billion.

Operating expenses rose by 11 per cent to Sh11.39 billion, while non-interest income declined slightly to Sh3.62 billion from Sh3.79 billion.

Family Bank Chief Executive Officer Nancy Njau said the results reflected the lender’s strategy and customer confidence following its listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

“These results reflect the strength and clarity of our strategy as well as the confidence our customers continue to place in us,” she said.

Njau said the bank would continue investing in technology, its workforce and distribution network to strengthen services across its retail, MSME and commercial banking segments.

Shareholders’ funds increased by 29 per cent to Sh36.43 billion, while liquidity stood at 61.6 per cent, against the statutory minimum of 20 per cent.