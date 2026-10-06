109 criminal gangs on government radar as Kenya heads to 2027 elections
Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.
Between January 1 and August 31, 2026, security agencies arrested and arraigned 1,827 suspects over offences linked to goonism and organised criminal activity.
Speaking during the launch of the Rapid Reference Guide on Offences under the Computers Misuse & Cybercrimes Act on Thursday, PS Omollo said an independent assessment of Kenya’s cyber exposure had identified more than 2,000 critical vulnerabilities and over 4.8 million leaked credentials.
Abdullahi argued that the events in Homa Bay raised concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s current security leadership and called for decisive changes to prevent similar incidents during the election period
He criticised the government over recent incidents of violence targeting political leaders and their supporters, particularly the unrest reported in Homa Bay on Sunday
Odhiambo said political disagreements should not be allowed to escalate into violence or ethnic mobilisation, calling on political actors to respect the rule of law
According to the PS, those who attend political gatherings must ensure their activities remain peaceful and should not allow themselves to be drawn into criminal acts.
Omollo said the practice has weakened efforts to deal with organised violence because those released through political intervention may return to similar activities knowing they can rely on political protection.
Omollo noted that many adults across different parts of the country are yet to obtain national identity cards or voter registration cards, making it difficult for them to access services and other government programmes.
Speaking at a women's empowerment forum in Nairobi on Sunday, Omollo encouraged qualified women to pursue careers in the National Administration, saying their participation is essential to promoting inclusive leadership and supporting the government's development agenda
According to the Principal Secretary, some of those reported missing had deliberately withdrawn from public view before resurfacing and claiming they had been abducted.
Speaking on Saturday during the ODM Women Empowerment Programme in Suna East, Migori County, the PS said leaders were working closely with electoral authorities to ensure more eligible citizens are enrolled in the voters' register.
Speaking during the Rangwe Constituency Women Empowerment Program held at Asumbi Girls’ National School in Homa Bay County, Omollo called for expanded opportunities to enable women to thrive and participate meaningfully in national socio-economic development.
Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the country's progress depends not only on government policies but also on citizens' willingness to act responsibly and uphold democratic values.
Residents, visitors and invited guests began arriving from as early as 5:00 a.m., according to organisers, triggering long queues at security checkpoints as people sought to secure entry into the venue.
The Interior PS said the issue of criminal gangs infiltrating demonstrations was not new and had existed for many years across different administrations.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said inspections carried out in Wajir showed strong progress at the main celebration venue, supporting infrastructure, parade rehearsals, and presidential hosting facilities, with most major works expected to be completed between May 20 and 25.
Speaking during a Boda Boda Stakeholder Engagement Forum in Busia on Thursday, Omollo said the sector remains one of the largest employers of young people and a critical contributor to the country’s economy.
Omollo said the government is intensifying security operations to restore stability in affected regions.
The Principal Secretary cautioned that while the country has largely experienced calm in recent months, isolated incidents of unrest continue to occur and must be dealt with firmly through lawful processes.
The committee reviewed progress on the reform agenda, guided by a four-pillar framework emphasizing Institutional Capacity Development, Operational Preparedness and Logistical Capacity, Oversight and Accountability, and Human Resource Management and Development.
PS Omollo clarified that much of what is circulating online about the new law is “misleading or entirely inaccurate,” emphasizing that citizens should read the adopted Bill to understand what has actually changed.
Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo toured the county on July 19 to assess the progress of key developments, including the construction of Ithookwe Stadium.
Omollo said the SHA has already helped many vulnerable families receive care at minimal cost, replacing the NHIF, which he said largely benefited the formally employed.
Emergency teams have been activated to oversee evacuations, manage spillages and provide support to communities downstream.
Its been eight years after the High Court allocated Sh6.5 billion for their settlement.
A new report has revealed that Kenya’s battle against illicit alcohol is far from over.
The Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2025, aims to regulate the import, export, and movement of strategic goods.
This leap from just 300 services two years ago marks a major step in the government’s commitment to improving accessibility.
Omollo has faced criticism for his lack of response despite multiple reminders from the committee.
Officials say this collaborative method was chosen to ensure the final policy reflects the lived experiences and expectations of grassroots communities.