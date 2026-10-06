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Radio Generation Kenya

Raymond Omollo

Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir reach 84 per cent completion
North-Eastern

Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir reach 84 per cent completion

In a statement issued on Thursday, Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said inspections carried out in Wajir showed strong progress at the main celebration venue, supporting infrastructure, parade rehearsals, and presidential hosting facilities, with most major works expected to be completed between May 20 and 25.

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