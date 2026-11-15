PS Omollo warns chiefs against out-of-court criminal settlements

Chiefs and assistant chiefs have been warned against shielding criminal suspects or facilitating informal settlements of criminal cases, and local administrators have been urged to ensure all offences are handled through established legal channels.

Speaking during the commissioning of Makutano Police Station in Yatta Sub-County, Machakos County, on Saturday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said such practices undermine justice and compromise public safety, urging National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to uphold the law without fear or favour.

Omollo called on residents to strengthen cooperation with security agencies through community policing.

"All criminal matters must be handled through the established legal processes, without fear or favour," he said.

He urged members of the public to volunteer information that could help security officers identify and apprehend criminal suspects operating within their communities.

"Each one of us must contribute for us to have a country that has security," the PS added.

Omollo said the government would continue working with elected leaders and regional administrators to improve security through better infrastructure, deployment of personnel and provision of equipment to security agencies.

"The National Government will continue to work closely with regional leadership to strengthen security across the country by ensuring that adequate security infrastructure, equipment and personnel are deployed where they are needed," he said.

He commended Yatta MP Robert Basil for supporting the establishment of the Makutano police station, confirming that officers had already been deployed to the facility.

"Basil has played his part, and we have now deployed our officers so that security here in Makutano, Ikombe and across Yatta matches the safety standards enjoyed in every other part of our country," Omollo said.

The PS said the government remained committed to strengthening security agencies to protect lives and property and maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Basil urged residents to elect leaders based on their development records and service delivery, not political party affiliations, in the 2027 General Election.

The MP criticised what he described as decades of voters choosing leaders based on party loyalty rather than performance.

"In this round of elections, we are not choosing political parties; we are choosing leaders who deliver real work. We have wasted 63 years electing leaders based on political affiliations," he said.

He called for the election of public servants focused on delivering tangible results rather than relying on the popularity of political parties.

"This time around, we are electing true public servants-people who actually work for the citizens, not politicians riding on passing party waves," Basil added.