NPS, IPOA probe arrest of Citizen TV Journalist Odee Francis during fuel protests

The National Police Service (NPS) has launched investigations into the arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee in Nairobi, as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) separately examines the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Odee was arrested on Tuesday, October 20, while covering protests against rising fuel prices along Kimathi Street in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

Plainclothes police officers apprehended the journalist as demonstrators protested the recent increase in petroleum prices. They took him to Central Police Station, where they briefly detained him before releasing him.

Odee identified himself as a journalist while covering the demonstrations, but officers proceeded with the arrest. The circumstances surrounding the officers' actions, including the treatment of the journalist during his arrest, are among the issues attracting scrutiny.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, the NPS said its Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) had begun investigating after receiving a report about Odee's arrest.

The police service said the investigations aimed to establish the facts surrounding the incident and determine the appropriate action under the law.

“Upon receipt of the report, the NPS Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) commenced investigations to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, with a view to taking appropriate, transparent and accountable action within the confines of our laws,” the statement read.

IPOA has also launched investigations into the incident, creating two investigative processes to establish what happened and determine whether further action is necessary.

The NPS maintained it would cooperate with the authority and provide the necessary assistance to facilitate the inquiry, which it described as requiring thoroughness, credibility and speed.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also initiated investigations into the matter. The NPS will cooperate fully and provide all necessary support to facilitate a thorough, credible and expeditious investigation,” the statement added.

The investigations come amid renewed attention to police accountability and the safety of journalists covering public demonstrations, where security officers are deployed to manage crowds and maintain public order.

Journalists play a critical role in gathering and disseminating information about public events, including protests and the conduct of security agencies. Constitutional guarantees protect their work through freedom of expression and media freedom.

The NPS acknowledged the importance of its relationship with the media, saying it had continued to strengthen cooperation with journalists and would support them in carrying out their professional duties.

“The NPS has continued to strengthen cooperation and professional working relationships with the media and will continue to offer the necessary support to journalists in the performance of their duties. A free and responsible media remains a critical partner in the promotion of public confidence in policing and our robust democratic space,” the statement said.

The service appealed to the public and the media to remain calm and allow the investigative process to proceed.

It also encouraged anyone with information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station or use its designated reporting channels.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to professionalism, discipline, transparency and accountability, saying its operations must comply with constitutional standards on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The statement was signed by Muchiri Nyaga, Director of Corporate Communication and spokesperson for the National Police Service.

The outcome of the investigations by the IAU and IPOA is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Odee's arrest and determine whether the officers involved followed the law and established policing procedures.