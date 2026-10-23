From SHA to Hustler Fund: Senator Nyamu defends Ruto’s record

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has defended President William Ruto’s administration, citing reforms in healthcare, agriculture, affordable housing and small business financing as evidence of progress in implementing its 2022 election manifesto.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Nyamu said the government’s record should be assessed against its campaign commitments, pointing to initiatives intended to expand access to public services, lower production costs and create economic opportunities.

On healthcare, she highlighted the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the new system had substantially increased the number of Kenyans registered for public health insurance.

“We have SHA. Previously, we had NHIF that covered almost 10 million people, nine point something million. Right now we've hit the 33 million mark,” Nyamu said.

Government figures support the broader increase in registrations. The Ministry of Health reported 31.39 million registered Kenyans by June 2026, alongside Sh147.37 billion paid in claims and 11,034 contracted health facilities. However, registration figures alone do not establish whether all members can access timely and affordable treatment.

The nominated legislator also defended agricultural subsidies, citing lower fertiliser prices as a measure to ease farmers’ production costs and support food security.

“Fertilizer was 7,000 shillings. Now we have it at 2,500 shillings,” she said.

The government subsequently reduced the subsidised price of a 50-kilogramme bag to Sh2,000 in August 2026, while announcing a subsidy on certified maize seed.

In October, more than 34 million bags of subsidised fertiliser had been distributed, with the government estimating savings of Sh100 billion in production costs.

On affordable housing, Nyamu argued that transforming informal settlements would take time. She attributed delays to legal challenges against the original housing levy framework and said the programme should be judged by its implementation over time. The Affordable Housing Act, 2024, provides for a 1.5 per cent contribution from employees and a matching employer contribution, according to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The senator also cited the Hustler Fund as a source of credit for people and small enterprises excluded from conventional lending.

“Today we have 16 million Kenyans who have borrowed a total of 82 billion Kenya shillings,” she said.

The fund’s official website reported more than 28 million opted-in customers and over Sh74 billion disbursed through personal loans by late 2026, alongside separate group and bridge-loan facilities.

She explained that the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme similarly offered beneficiaries training, mentorship and help accessing markets, beyond start-up capital.

In agriculture, the legislator credited reforms in the coffee sector with improving prices paid to farmers and easing cooperative debts. The government has announced plans to clear Sh6.8 billion in verified coffee debts, with claims subject to auditing.

She also pointed to sugar-sector debt relief and payments to farmers. In January 2025, the President’s office reported the write-off of Sh117 billion in sugar-sector debts and payment of Sh1.7 billion in farmers’ arrears.

Nyamu further cited investments in fisheries, including landing sites, modern markets and cold-storage facilities, saying such infrastructure could improve value addition and earnings for fishing communities.

She maintained that healthcare, agriculture and enterprise programmes demonstrated the administration’s efforts to deliver its manifesto, with their success ultimately dependent on whether the promised benefits translate into better services and livelihoods for Kenyans.