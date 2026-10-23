Engineers warn poor soil testing puts buildings at risk of collapse

Developers who build without first testing the ground risk putting lives in danger and losing millions of shillings through structural failures, the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has warned, calling for proper soil investigations and foundation designs before construction begins.

IEK Second Vice President Eng. John Robert Otieno Ogolla said geotechnical investigations are essential in establishing whether the ground can safely carry the weight of a proposed building, warning that failure to assess soil conditions could expose occupants to serious danger.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Ogolla explained that soil properties vary from one location to another, making it necessary for developers and engineers to establish the nature and strength of the ground before deciding on the type of foundation to use.

His warning comes amid recurring building collapses in Kenya that have raised questions about construction standards, professional oversight and compliance with safety regulations.

In January 2026, a building collapse in Nairobi's South C estate killed two people, while a four-storey building that collapsed in Kisii County in April 2025 claimed five lives.

More recently, four workers were injured on October 17, 2026, when a building that formerly housed Club Avenida collapsed during demolition along Moi Avenue in Nairobi's central business district.

Ogolla said the ground beneath a building must be properly assessed because the structure places a load on the soil, which must be strong enough to support it safely.

“Foundation investigation is central to the fact that we have to get the ground conditions right for us to load it, because when the building is standing on the surface of the ground, it's actually a load. So we have to know the kind of conditions,” he said.

He warned that skipping soil investigations could lead to unsuitable foundation designs, putting lives at risk and wasting resources invested in construction.

“If we establish the ground conditions and incorporate the findings into the design, we can prevent potential disasters. Proceeding with construction without investigating the soil is a waste of resources and creates a ticking time bomb,” Ogolla stated.

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Geotechnical engineering involves examining soil and rock to establish their properties and determine whether they can support buildings and other structures. The process provides engineers with information needed to select foundations that match the conditions at a construction site.

Ogolla explained that the work involves drilling boreholes, collecting soil samples and carrying out tests at the site to establish the strength of the ground. The samples are then taken to laboratories for further analysis to determine properties such as soil classification, plasticity and strength.

“The first aspect is the actual geotechnical engineering. So geotechnical is the study of soil and rock, where there are various methods that are supposed to be used to get the soil conditions in a particular area,” he maintained.

The results guide geotechnical and structural engineers in determining the foundation type, size and design parameters needed for a proposed building.

Ogolla said the level of investigation required depends on the nature of the project, particularly where developers plan to put up tall buildings that will place heavier loads on the ground.

“For instance, if you were to do a skyscraper of, let's say, 15- 25 floors, the geotechnical engineer will have to liaise with the structural engineer, so they come up with the parameters of testing.”

Once the tests are complete, engineers use the findings to calculate the requirements for the foundation and ensure it can support the expected weight of the structure throughout its intended service life.

“So from this, the engineer is going to calculate various parameters that are going to be a design input for the structural engineer. So that when you have done the actual design of your structure, then we are going to know the size of the basis, the kind of foundation that is supposed to be used. That can be sustained by the kind of loads that we anticipate.”

He added that foundation designs must reflect the conditions at each construction site, noting that a foundation that works safely in one location may not be suitable in another because soil properties differ.

The concerns are also reflected in the Association of Architects of Kenya's Status of the Built Environment Report 2025, which recorded six building collapses across Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisii counties. The report also documented other incidents involving walls and slabs at construction sites and pointed to recurring failures to follow building requirements and inadequate professional oversight.

Ogolla's warning highlights the need for developers to establish ground conditions before construction, while ensuring that foundation and structural designs are based on professional assessments.

Proper soil testing, sound engineering designs, professional supervision and compliance with building regulations remain important measures for reducing the risk of structural failure, protecting occupants and safeguarding investments in the construction sector.