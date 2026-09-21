Eight injured after building collapses in Mamboleo, Kisumu County
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
Emergency medical support has also been mobilised, with county ambulances and EMS Kenya personnel at the scene to respond to people who may be found injured during the search.
Residents of Nairobi’s South C, through the South C Residents Association, have issued a seven-day ultimatum to Housing CS Alice Wahome following the Jan 2, 2026 collapse of a 16-storey building on Muhoho Avenue that killed two.
According to Kenya Red Cross, the number of people affected remains unclear, but warned that casualties were feared.
Nairobi North County Commissioner Simon Osumba said the tragedy occurred during an attempted demolition along the Nairobi River riparian corridor under the Nairobi River Regeneration Project.
Kindiki urged that all professionals and regulatory authorities, at both county and national levels, be held responsible for lapses under their watch.
According to the Kenya Red Cross, three people have so far been rescued and evacuated from the scene. Their condition has not been made public.
Galgallo was laid to rest on Tuesday at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery following prayers at Masjid Nuur Mosque in South C. Friends, relatives, and community members attended, calling for compensation and urgent recovery efforts at the disaster site.
The firm said the development was approved by Nairobi City County, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the National Construction Authority (NCA), and other relevant agencies.
CMK expressed deep concern over the incident and extended condolences to families and individuals affected by the collapse, which has once again raised questions about safety standards in Kenya’s rapidly expanding built environment.
The operations are being conducted by the Nairobi City County, the National Police Service and the Kenya Red Cross.