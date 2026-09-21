Eight injured after building collapses in Mamboleo, Kisumu County

Eight people have been injured after a building collapsed in Mamboleo, Kisumu County, with six treated at the scene and two in critical condition referred to hospital.

In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.

“Alongside a multi-agency response team, we have attended to eight injured people,” the organisation said. “Six were treated on site, while two in critical condition were referred to hospital.”

The Kenya Red Cross also said all residents had been evacuated from the building following the incident.

“All residents have been successfully evacuated,” it said.

The organisation had earlier reported the collapse and said its response teams were heading to the scene.

“Reports of a building collapse in Maomboleo, Kisumu County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in its initial statement.

“Response teams are en route to the scene. More to follow.”

The latest update did not give details on what caused the building to collapse or provide information on the condition of the other six people who were treated at the scene.

It also did not state whether there were any people trapped inside the building or give further details about the extent of the damage.

The multi-agency response team is expected to continue assessing the situation at the scene as authorities account for those affected.

Building collapses in Kenya have previously raised concerns over construction standards, building approvals and enforcement of safety regulations, although no such cause has been established in this incident.

More information is expected as emergency teams continue their assessment and provide updates on the incident.