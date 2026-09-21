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injuries

Gor Mahia handed injury boost as Essombe returns ahead of CAF test
Sports

Gor Mahia handed injury boost as Essombe returns ahead of CAF test

The forward was among several key players who missed Gor Mahia’s inaugural Green Legacy Cup match against newly promoted Migori Youth on August 16 because of injuries. Gor Mahia eventually recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 before winning 4-3 on penalties at Nyayo National Stadium

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