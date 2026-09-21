Eight injured after building collapses in Mamboleo, Kisumu County
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
AFC-M23 said the preliminary number of deaths had reached 24, including 19 girls and five boys. Another 29 people were undergoing treatment at medical facilities in the area, with 21 of them admitted to intensive care.
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said police understood the serious impact the incident would have had on people attending the festival as officers worked to establish how the sign collapsed.
The forward was among several key players who missed Gor Mahia’s inaugural Green Legacy Cup match against newly promoted Migori Youth on August 16 because of injuries. Gor Mahia eventually recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 before winning 4-3 on penalties at Nyayo National Stadium
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
In a statement issued on Monday, the movement said attackers blocked major highways at several points, including Nyangweso, Olare, Rangwe, Oyugis, Rodi, Mbita and Sindo, and pelted vehicles with stones and other projectiles.
The Kenya Red Cross also wants authorities and motorists to pay greater attention to road safety within towns and cities, where pedestrians and other vulnerable groups face increased danger from vehicles travelling at high speeds.
Police said three of the injured miners have already been discharged from hospital and taken into custody. Adams said they are expected to face charges related to illegal mining and trespassing.
The incident happened at a local branch of the prestigious Debsirin School, a well-known Thai secondary school with a long history and branches in different parts of the country.
A lightning strike hit a football pitch during a semi-final match in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, killing a Thai footballer and injuring 12 others, according to police and media reports.
People who witnessed the crash, among them Bishop Carson and John Muriuki, said the parcel truck was speeding before it rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.
Police said there were two suspects who were shooting at each other. One of the suspects is in custody and the other still at large, although officials have said there is no threat to public.
Eyewitnesses and the police said a wall at the exit gate collapsed as worshippers jostled to leave the venue as the preaching ended late at night, with some being trampled in the crush.
Preliminary investigations indicate the bus suffered a mechanical fault before the driver lost control while descending Chekwatit Hill, a section of road that has witnessed several serious accidents in the past.
Defender Marc Guehi is a doubt after suffering a minor hamstring injury during England's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. He will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Sunday's match.
Emergency response teams later arrived at the scene and established that six people had died on the spot while several others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment, with some reported to be in serious condition.
Scenes of destruction were reported across the city as fast-moving water swept through neighbourhoods, especially in the old city centre, where at least 70 homes were flooded.
Red Cross said the victims had been rushed to nearby health facilities and assured the public that no deaths had been recorded.
The vehicle carrying the NSSF chairman David Kariuki, his driver, and the bodyguard crashed at Kapingazi Bridge after colliding with another car and plunging into a nearby river.
Investigators are working to determine if the attack is connected to a violent incident at Miznon restaurant in Melbourne’s central business district.