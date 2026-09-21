Eight injured after building collapses in Mamboleo, Kisumu County
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.
Speaking during a media engagement in Kisumu on Monday, September 14, 2026, the President said the housing programme should therefore be viewed not only as a plan to provide homes but also as part of efforts to protect land used for farming.
The suspects were found travelling in a grey Toyota Noah, registration number KCR 790A, and two white Toyota Hiace vans, registration numbers KDM 377M and KDE 819U
Ruth is seeking to take over from Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and become the third person to lead Kisumu County since the introduction of devolved government.
The governor, who is leading the strategic working group preparing Vision 2060, said long-term planning should begin with a clear picture of the country Kenya wants to become.
The occupants of the vehicle had fled by the time police secured the scene, leaving detectives to rely on the ongoing investigations to establish their identities and possible involvement in the transportation of the drugs
TUM in a statement on Saturday, said one of the students still undergoing treatment has been moved to Aga Khan Hospital’s High Dependency Unit, while the other 14 are being treated at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Nyong'o, who chairs the working group on Kenya's transition to first-world status, said the proposed Vision 2060 is intended to provide a roadmap for the country's development over the next three decades as the current Vision 2030 approaches its conclusion.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation began after detectives arrested one suspect believed to be among three armed robbers seen on CCTV forcefully breaking into a victim's home while armed with pangas, metal bars and what appeared to be a pistol. The gang allegedly stole assorted household items before fleeing the scene.
Speaking at State House on Tuesday during the launch of the New National Vision: Journey to a First World Economy, Prof Nyong'o said achieving that ambition would require sustained political commitment, strong institutions, strategic infrastructure investment, national unity and inclusive economic growth
In a statement issued on Monday, Nyong'o said the County Security Committee had resolved to treat the incident as organised criminal conduct rather than isolated acts of indiscipline, as authorities moved to restore public confidence in security.
The violence erupted during and after a church service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Kisumu, where Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, both principals of the Linda Mwananchi movement, had attended.
Speaking during the unveiling on Wednesday, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said the transformation of the former dumpsite reflects the county's efforts to improve public spaces while preserving the memory of Baby Pendo.
Videos seen on social media captured teachers throwing stones back as they tried to protect themselves from the attacking students. Some of the learners had covered their faces with carrier bags, reportedly to avoid being identified by CCTV cameras.
The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma and Walter Owa, also known as Teddy Obul
County Chief Officers of Health said the visit reinforced the need for counties to invest in specialised services alongside primary healthcare to address emerging disease burdens.
Police further indicated that the recovered narcotics will be subjected to forensic analysis as part of efforts to determine the scale and origin of the suspected trafficking operation
During the operation, officers recovered 600 litres of molasses, metallic drums, and other apparatus used in the brewing process, as well as 20 litres of chang’aa
Speaking during ODM Party rally in Kisumu on Sunday, Nyong’o said meetings between leaders and citizens should focus on listening and exchange of ideas, noting that “your information, your ideas are important as ours, so let us be quiet and listen to each other to build this nation.”
The President said the government’s Competency-Based Education and Training system is intended to move the country away from a rigid academic model and allow learners to develop according to their talents and abilities.
Kisumu County police arrested a suspect accused of attempting to break into a business at Holo Trading Centre after a security guard’s distress call. Authorities said she was found on the rooftop armed with a sword and surrendered.
She appealed to senior leaders, clergy, and trustees to spearhead mediation efforts, warning that internal divisions risk weakening ODM’s political future.
According to Derick Luvega, Director of Communication at the Vihiga Senate Office, the attack happened shortly after armed individuals confronted him and questioned his political position before turning violent. His security team reportedly acted cautiously and avoided opening fire in a crowded area to prevent harm to civilians.
According to the Senator’s aide, he was on a routine visit to Acacia for personal grooming (to take a shave) before proceeding to Java restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted cordially with members of the public for about 30 minutes.
In a press release issued by the government on Tuesday, it says that River Nyando in Kisumu County has overflowed, spilling into multiple locations, including Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol.
Oburu, who is also the senator for Siaya County, asked the committee to act on the directive and ensure that all relevant parties are informed about the decision.
EACC has arrested and charged Kisumu County revenue officer Francis Muga Odhiambo over an alleged Sh10,000 bribe from a businessman at Kisumu Bus Park. He denied the charges and was released on bail.
Constable Gilbert Kibet, who was attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) station in Muhuru Bay, was found dead early Friday morning outside a bar.
Kisumu County Veterinary Officer Dr. Treza Opiyo announced that the movement of livestock and their products into, out of, or within the county is now strictly prohibited unless authorized in writing by the Director of Veterinary Services or an appointed inspector.