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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kisumu County

No spin, No excuses! Winnie Odinga condemns attack on Osotsi
News

No spin, No excuses! Winnie Odinga condemns attack on Osotsi

According to Derick Luvega, Director of Communication at the Vihiga Senate Office, the attack happened shortly after armed individuals confronted him and questioned his political position before turning violent. His security team reportedly acted cautiously and avoided opening fire in a crowded area to prevent harm to civilians.

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