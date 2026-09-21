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Building collapses in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area, Red Cross responds

In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.

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Building collapses in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area, Red Cross responds

A building has collapsed in Mamboleo, Kisumu County, with Kenya Red Cross response teams heading to the scene.

In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.

More to follow...

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