Building collapses in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area, Red Cross responds
In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.
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A building has collapsed in Mamboleo, Kisumu County, with Kenya Red Cross response teams heading to the scene.
In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.
More to follow...
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