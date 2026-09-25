Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into Migori mine shafts
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.
Emergency medical support has also been mobilised, with county ambulances and EMS Kenya personnel at the scene to respond to people who may be found injured during the search.
Police said three of the injured miners have already been discharged from hospital and taken into custody. Adams said they are expected to face charges related to illegal mining and trespassing.
The crash happened in Boumerdes province, about 55 kilometres east of the capital, Algiers. Algeria's Civil Protection Department said the accident occurred at 9:41 a.m. local time on National Road No. 24 near the village of El Karma.
The crackdown were carried out following public tip-offs and intelligence reports linking properties in the two towns to activities involving sexual exploitation, prostitution and the production of explicit online content
The Jordanian civil defence said Klieber received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital. According to Venezuelan Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in the capital, Caracas, and his vital signs were reported to be stable.
Witnesses said several occupants were trapped inside the wreckage immediately after the collision, prompting members of the public and emergency responders to launch rescue operations.
According to Kenya Red Cross, the number of people affected remains unclear, but warned that casualties were feared.
Among the interventions announced is government support for families who lost relatives in the floods. The state will meet mortuary and funeral expenses for victims as part of efforts to ease the burden on grieving families.
The building, a proposed mixed-use development located on Muhoho Avenue, plot number 68/1306 in South C Ward, Lang’ata Sub-County, was registered with NCA on November 8, 2023.