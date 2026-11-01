Weather agency warns of continued heavy rains across Kenya in November

The Kenya Meteorological Service has forecast above-average rainfall across most of the country in November 2026, warning residents to prepare for continued wet weather as several regions grapple with flooding from ongoing heavy downpours.

In its November climate outlook, the weather agency listed Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Meru and Garissa among the areas expected to receive above-average rainfall.

Parts of Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Baringo and West Pokot are, however, expected to experience near-average to above-average rainfall during the month.

The agency urged residents to remain alert and take precautionary measures, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

“Residents are urged to stay alert and prepare accordingly,” the service said, adding that the public should “monitor official weather updates and heed advisories”.

The forecast comes as several parts of the country continue to experience heavy rainfall that has triggered flash floods, disrupted transport and prompted emergency response teams to conduct search and rescue operations.

In Nairobi, intense downpours have overwhelmed drainage systems in several neighbourhoods, leaving sections of major roads submerged and motorists stranded.

Githurai roundabout along Thika Road was among the worst-affected locations, with floodwaters covering parts of the road and disrupting movement.

Parklands also experienced flooding, particularly along First Avenue near Oshwal School, while heavy surface runoff affected sections of Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.

In Narok County, flooding in Trans Mara followed heavy upstream rainfall that caused the Mara River to burst its banks. A lorry was reportedly swept away while attempting to cross the flooded Mararianda Bridge, triggering search and rescue efforts for passengers feared missing.

Homes and livestock in villages including Emburgutio were also affected by rising water levels.

In Kajiado South, emergency teams were reportedly conducting rescue operations in Baraka, Olkaria Village, following an incident in which a resident was swept away while attempting to cross an overflowing river.

Further east, rising water levels along the Tana River have raised concerns for communities in low-lying settlements in Tana River and Garissa counties, while coastal areas including Lamu and Kilifi remain exposed to heavy rainfall and flash floods.

The Kenya Red Cross Society and other emergency response teams have been involved in rescue operations in affected areas.

Residents have been advised to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges, keep away from swollen rivers and move to safer ground where rising water levels threaten their homes.