We are prepared! Kindiki gives assurance ahead of anticipated El Niño rains

Nairobi is stepping up preparations for the October–December short-rains season after the Kenya Meteorological Department forecast heavy, above-normal rainfall linked to an intensifying El Niño and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole.

The downpours are expected to begin building from late September and peak during the October–December 2026 season, raising concerns over flooding, road disruptions and possible power outages in the capital.

The national and county governments have intensified preparations, with drainage channels being cleared, flood hotspots mapped and contingency measures put in place for possible evacuations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said on Thursday that authorities were working together to ensure Nairobi is better prepared for the expected rains.

“We are prepared. There is still work ongoing. There is a lot of drainage work happening under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority,” he said.

Kindiki said authorities had mapped “all the choke points which cause us flooding”, with teams working to unclog, dredge and open up the affected areas to allow water to flow freely.

The works are being undertaken by the Nairobi County Government, the Nairobi River Commission, the Green Army and the Climate Works youth contingent from the national government.

“We have directed this morning that the works be expedited,” Kindiki said, adding that budgetary resources would be made available to ensure the works continue.

He said the latest weather projections showed that Nairobi was likely to receive high amounts of rainfall, with the rains expected to set in during the second and third weeks of October.

The government has also identified areas where residents may have to be evacuated if flooding reaches unsafe levels.

Kindiki said temporary holding grounds had been prepared and stocked with food, non-food items and medical supplies for people who may be relocated.

“Any evacuation or relocation will be done humanely, will be communicated in good time, and will be done in a manner that gives dignity to the affected people,” he said.

Authorities are also preparing for possible disruptions to electricity supplies during the rainy season.

Kindiki said officials were inspecting power and transmission lines to reduce outages that could be caused by falling trees.

The government is further concerned about vandalism, theft and sabotage of critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities.

Kindiki said the issue would be prepared for consideration by the National Security Council and other state agencies.

The preparations come as Nairobi County continues with its own flood mitigation programme.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said earlier this week that additional machinery had been deployed to flood hotspots, where teams are widening and deepening drainage channels and removing obstructions.

“We cannot wait for the rains to come before we act,” Sakaja said, urging residents living in riparian areas to move to safer locations.

The county has identified 27 drop-off points and shelters for possible evacuations and established an Emergency Operations Centre and hotline 1508 to coordinate responses and allow residents to report incidents.

A four-day multi-agency simulation exercise is also planned to test Nairobi's emergency response systems and assess its readiness to deal with possible flooding and other emergencies during the rainy season.