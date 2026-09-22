Kindiki tells Kenyans to obey evacuation orders as El Niño rains near

The government has stepped up preparations for the expected El Niño rains, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warning Kenyans against ignoring safety directives in areas exposed to floods, landslides and mudslides.

Kindiki said authorities were putting measures in place to protect lives and property as the rains forecast for October to December approach, while urging residents to cooperate with security and disaster management agencies.

He said people living in areas considered dangerous should pay close attention to official warnings and leave when ordered to do so.

“A situation like this is a matter of national security. The public is asked to comply with all instructions issued by security and disaster management agencies and other actors,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President specifically cautioned the public against entering flooded areas or going near rivers when movement restrictions are issued.

“Where evacuation orders are issued, they must be complied with. For instance, instructions restricting movement in flooded areas and rivers must be observed to avoid loss of life as has happened in the past,” he said.

Kindiki spoke on Tuesday at his Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, where he chaired a meeting involving senior government officials and heads of departments and agencies involved in preparations for the expected rains.

The discussions centred on how the government will prepare for and respond to the weather conditions, with attention given to areas that could face flooding and other disasters.

Kindiki said administrators and security agencies had been directed to ensure that instructions issued to protect the public are followed at the local level.

“We have instructed security agencies and administrators including village elders to strictly enforce all instructions issued by security and disaster agencies to save life and prevent destruction of property,” he said.

He said the national government was working alongside county governments, development partners and humanitarian agencies to improve preparedness and ensure a coordinated response in vulnerable areas.

Kindiki also sought to reassure Kenyans that government agencies were working together to deal with the expected weather conditions.

“On behalf of the government, we would like to advise the people of Kenya not to worry or panic because we have engaged all hands on deck across the national and county governments,” Kindiki said.

The government has also brought development partners and humanitarian agencies into the preparedness efforts, according to the Deputy President.

“We are also engaging development partners and humanitarian agencies to make sure we have a seamless disaster response and management,” he said.

Urban centres will receive special attention, with Kindiki saying their conditions could increase the impact of heavy rainfall, particularly through flash floods.

Nairobi was singled out for additional measures because of the challenges posed by its urban environment.

“We have taken cognisance of the unique situation in Nairobi whose urban dynamics demand greater attention to minimize adverse impacts,” he said.

Kindiki also named Mombasa and Busia among counties expected to experience significant effects from the rains.

Arid and semi-arid areas are also part of the government's preparations, with the Deputy President saying they are expected to face notable impacts from the weather conditions.

Authorities have further identified areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides, Kindiki said, adding that the mapped locations would receive the necessary attention as the country prepares for the rains.