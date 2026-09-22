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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Busia

Senators fault Otuoma for laxity in enforcing financial accountability
News

Senators fault Otuoma for laxity in enforcing financial accountability

The committee, whose recommendations were approved by the Senate in March 2025, had instructed Governor Otuoma to take administrative action against non-compliant officers and submit a report to the Auditor General within 60 days. However, when he appeared before the panel on October 6, 2025, he failed to show proof that these instructions had been implemented.

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Busia County on the spot for spending Sh4.9m to classify Level 5 hospital
News

Busia County on the spot for spending Sh4.9m to classify Level 5 hospital

According to the Auditor-General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, the county government spent Sh4.98 million on the consultancy, drawing sharp criticism from the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC). Senators questioned why such a large amount was used for a matter that falls squarely within the health authorities’ mandate.

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SGBV cases in Busia surge from 66 in 2016 to 480 in 2024, KEWOSA steps in
News

SGBV cases in Busia surge from 66 in 2016 to 480 in 2024, KEWOSA steps in

In 2024, Busia recorded 135 new HIV infections among adolescents aged 10 to 19, up from 120 in 2019, with about 2,400 adolescents now living with HIV in the county. Teenage pregnancies remain alarmingly high, with 65,540 recorded between 2016 and 2024, accounting for 28 percent of all first antenatal care visits. Cases of sexual and gender-based violence among adolescents have surged from 66 in 2016 to 480 in 2024, with 171 pregnancies resulting from defilement.

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