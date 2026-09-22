News

In 2024, Busia recorded 135 new HIV infections among adolescents aged 10 to 19, up from 120 in 2019, with about 2,400 adolescents now living with HIV in the county. Teenage pregnancies remain alarmingly high, with 65,540 recorded between 2016 and 2024, accounting for 28 percent of all first antenatal care visits. Cases of sexual and gender-based violence among adolescents have surged from 66 in 2016 to 480 in 2024, with 171 pregnancies resulting from defilement.