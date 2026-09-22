Kindiki tells Kenyans to obey evacuation orders as El Niño rains near
The Deputy President specifically cautioned the public against entering flooded areas or going near rivers when movement restrictions are issued.
The Deputy President specifically cautioned the public against entering flooded areas or going near rivers when movement restrictions are issued.
Speaker Wetang’ula said Odinga had chosen to work with President Ruto before his death and urged his supporters to follow the political direction he had taken.
Gachoka pointed to Sifuna's recent political tours and rallies in the region, particularly in Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, as evidence of his growing appeal
Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Karen aimed at addressing bottlenecks that had delayed the completion, commissioning and operationalisation of the parks.
The rallies have been spearheaded by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and other leaders
A search reportedly led to the recovery of 23 packages of suspected cannabis sativa. The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment, while the motorcycle and suspected narcotics have been preserved as exhibits as investigations continue
Mudavadi said he will rally leaders and residents in Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Trans Nzoia to work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify the registration exercise.
the suspects, Patrick Wandera Khasali, Simon Ogola Khasali and Dorine Glara Adongo, were arrested during an intelligence-led operation following a tip-off from members of the public.
The suspect, identified as Brian Wandera Aroge, was arrested after officers intercepted a speeding Toyota Probox during a patrol in the Bondeni area.
According to reports, Wesonga was returning home from the gym on Monday evening when gunfire erupted during a confrontation between police officers and suspected members of the "Jobless" gang
At least six suspects were detained in coordinated operations in Kilifi, Busia, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, and Kiambu, with cannabis and chang’aa seized
The suspect, identified as Ouma Dibogo Obobo, a resident of Migori County, was taken into custody and escorted to Busia Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits as detectives continue with investigations
The arrests were confirmed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which said the operations targeted networks moving narcotics across different parts of the country.
The announcement came during a Market Sounding Conference held in Kampala, Uganda, on October 21, 2025, where officials, financiers, and private sector leaders endorsed the nearly 200-kilometer expressway as a top regional infrastructure priority.
The committee, whose recommendations were approved by the Senate in March 2025, had instructed Governor Otuoma to take administrative action against non-compliant officers and submit a report to the Auditor General within 60 days. However, when he appeared before the panel on October 6, 2025, he failed to show proof that these instructions had been implemented.
According to the Auditor-General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, the county government spent Sh4.98 million on the consultancy, drawing sharp criticism from the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC). Senators questioned why such a large amount was used for a matter that falls squarely within the health authorities’ mandate.
In 2024, Busia recorded 135 new HIV infections among adolescents aged 10 to 19, up from 120 in 2019, with about 2,400 adolescents now living with HIV in the county. Teenage pregnancies remain alarmingly high, with 65,540 recorded between 2016 and 2024, accounting for 28 percent of all first antenatal care visits. Cases of sexual and gender-based violence among adolescents have surged from 66 in 2016 to 480 in 2024, with 171 pregnancies resulting from defilement.
According to the anti-graft agency, the registrar had withheld the document until the complainant paid what he called “release fees.”
Initially, 63 staff members admitted to receiving loans, but a deeper audit revealed that 128 employees of the county irregularly obtained Sh4.8 million from the kitty.
They warned that continued lack of transparency could undermine public trust in the devolved system, especially if citizens continue to see little impact from approved budgets.
The group is believed to have stolen at least Sh1.78 million in cash.
The report reveals that criminal networks continue to expand in Mombasa, Kiambu, Busia, Nakuru, Garissa, Kisumu, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kwale, Bungoma, and Machakos.