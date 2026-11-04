Suspects flee as police seize narcotics worth Sh5.1m in Bungoma, Busia

Police have seized more than 170 kilogrammes of suspected narcotics valued at Sh5.1 million in separate operations in Bungoma and Busia counties, with traffickers abandoning a vehicle and a motorcycle as they fled from officers.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the two seizures were made on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, during intelligence-led operations targeting drug trafficking networks in the two counties.

In Bungoma County, officers acting on intelligence intercepted a suspicious vehicle travelling along the Malaba–Webuye Highway, leading to a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle stalled, forcing those inside to abandon it and escape before officers could apprehend them.

Officers subsequently searched the vehicle and discovered 162 bales of suspected narcotics, alongside a polythene bag containing additional suspected drugs.

The recovered consignment weighed 170.8 kilogrammes and was estimated to have a street value of Sh5,124,000, according to the police.

In a separate operation in Busia County, officers conducting patrols along the Bundokomi–Mundika Road spotted a motorcycle transporting two green sacks.

When the officers attempted to stop the rider, he abandoned the motorcycle and fled, leaving the suspected consignment behind.

A search of the sacks led to the discovery of two bales wrapped in yellow cellotape and containing green, dry material believed to be narcotics.

Police said the recovered substances, together with the abandoned vehicle and motorcycle, had been handed over to the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) offices in Bungoma and Busia for further investigations.

Authorities said efforts to track down and arrest the suspects were ongoing as investigations into the two incidents continued.

The National Police Service maintained that its multi-agency campaign against drug trafficking remained active across the country, urging members of the public to help security agencies identify and report suspected criminal activities.

"Reports on any suspicious activities should be made at the nearest police post or station, or via our emergency toll-free numbers: 999 or 911," the service said.