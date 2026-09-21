Nairobi woman arrested with 12 rolls of bhang hidden inside bread

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested at Buruburu Police Station after officers allegedly found 12 rolls of bhang hidden inside a loaf of bread and in her jacket pocket as she tried to deliver the items to her detained boyfriend.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the woman identified as Bernice Achieng had visited her boyfriend, who is being held at the station, and asked officers at the report office desk to pass him the loaf.

But the unsealed package raised suspicion, prompting officers to search it. Five rolls of bhang and a matchbox were discovered buried deep inside the loaf.

A further search of Achieng found another seven rolls of bhang stuffed in the pocket of her jacket, bringing the total recovered to 12 rolls.

Achieng remains in custody, with the exhibits secured, and is expected to be arraigned.

In a separate incident in Thika West, police arrested a suspected drug peddler after a high-speed motorcycle chase through Kairi ended in a crash.

The suspect, John Mwangi, alias “Bombay”, and his female pillion passenger reportedly spotted a police roadblock and attempted to flee.

“Sensing trouble, the duo gunned the engine in a desperate bid to vanish,” police said.

Near Ree Supermarket, the rider reportedly misjudged a speed bump and lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to crash.

His female passenger escaped into the crowd, but Mwangi was arrested at the scene.

A search of his cargo led to the recovery of 300 rolls of bhang and another 3kg wrapped in yellow polythene and strapped to the motorcycle seat.

Mwangi is being held at Kimuchu Police Station while undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The two arrests come as police step up efforts to combat the trafficking and distribution of narcotics.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected criminal activity through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.