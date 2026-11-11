Elgeyo Marakwet burns 266kg of cannabis after court order

Authorities in Elgeyo Marakwet County have destroyed 266 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa seized in a drug trafficking case after a court ordered its disposal following the conviction and sentencing of the suspect.

The narcotic drugs were burnt on Tuesday at the incinerator facility at AIC Kapsowar Mission Hospital in an exercise conducted under court supervision, following an order issued by Iten Law Courts on October 30, 2026.

The drugs were linked to Vincent Odhiambo, who was found guilty of trafficking in narcotic drugs and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a fine of Sh24 million as an alternative.

The destruction exercise began at 8.20 am and ended at 10.20 am, with Senior Principal Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo of Iten Law Courts presiding over the process to ensure the court's directive was implemented.

The exercise brought together members of the Elgeyo Marakwet County Security Team, the County Director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and representatives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Public health officers, senior police officers and members of the Marakwet West Sub-County Security Team were also present to witness the disposal of the seized substances.

The destruction was carried out in line with the court order, ensuring the narcotics, which had been held as exhibits in the trafficking case, were disposed of through the legally approved process after Odhiambo's conviction.

In a statement, authorities said the operation demonstrated the government's continued efforts to fight drug trafficking and prevent illicit substances from finding their way back into communities.

"The exercise underscores the Government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring that seized illicit substances are disposed of in accordance with the law," the statement read.

Authorities further noted that the disposal formed part of wider efforts to protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotic drugs.

The exercise brought to an end the handling of the 266 kilogrammes of cannabis as exhibits in the case, following the court proceedings that resulted in Odhiambo's conviction and sentence.