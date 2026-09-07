Gachoka: Sifuna’s popularity a game-changer in Western Kenya politics
Gachoka pointed to Sifuna's recent political tours and rallies in the region, particularly in Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, as evidence of his growing appeal
Gachoka pointed to Sifuna's recent political tours and rallies in the region, particularly in Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, as evidence of his growing appeal
Participants said limited funding continues to affect the fight against corruption, arguing that EACC needs more resources to carry out investigations and pursue the recovery of public wealth.
In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the detectives recovered 76 bags of 50kg West Valley Sugar and nine bags of sugar that had already been repackaged in Chinese-branded sacks.
The fresh endorsement comes as leaders in Bungoma continue to rally around Wetang’ula, who has previously been mentioned as a potential presidential contender beyond the 2027 election.
Wetang’ula said the 2027 election would also give Kenyans an opportunity to protect the development projects and gains made under President William Ruto’s administration.
The alleged attack came amid heightened political tensions in parts of Homa Bay County ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally, which has attracted significant political attention
Mudavadi said he will rally leaders and residents in Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Trans Nzoia to work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify the registration exercise.
Ruto said the annual festivals were more than school competitions, describing them as important platforms for identifying and nurturing talent that could contribute to Kenya’s growing creative economy.
Ruto said the initiative would provide a structured platform for discovering talented Kenyans throughout the year and across all parts of the country, arguing that Kenya’s challenge is not a lack of talent but inadequate systems to identify and develop it.
Speaker Wetang’ula said State House was not an office to be pursued without first building a record of leadership.
Figures released by Linda Mwananchi show Bungoma registered the highest collections after supporters contributed Sh914,473 through M-Pesa, with 13,528 people making donations. Kitale followed after raising Sh692,124 from 9,952 contributors through M-Pesa, while Kamukuywa collected Sh23,065 through cash contributions.
Addressing residents at Moi's Bridge town, Sifuna said the opposition had traversed different parts of the country and was convinced that many Kenyans had lost confidence in President Ruto's leadership.
Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei said the distribution was guided by public school numbers, learner enrolment, the expansion of junior schools and teacher shortages
The Speaker said the Kenya Kwanza administration had fulfilled key promises made during the 2022 campaigns through investments in agriculture, roads, healthcare and market infrastructure, adding that the projects had directly improved the lives of residents.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), preliminary findings indicate that the two suspects may be part of a larger criminal network involved in stealing, modifying and reselling mobile phones within the county.
The arrests followed investigations launched after the commission received numerous complaints from members of the public, including operators of public service and heavy commercial vehicles, who alleged that officers were routinely demanding illegal payments
Police say at least five people died and several others were injured after a matatu and a trailer collided on the Bungoma–Webuye road near Bukembe Bridge shortly after midnight, with some injured in critical condition.
In Siaya County, two men were arrested after members of the public intercepted them while allegedly attempting to dispose of a body along the Busia–Kisumu Highway near the Savanah area in Ugunja Sub-County. The suspects were assaulted by a mob before police intervened and rescued them.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Homa Bay, Bungoma, Mandera, Wajir, and Kisii have been the most affected, with the majority of the 1,000 facilities shut down nationwide located in these regions.
Wetang’ula said Bungoma is among Kenya’s leading coffee-producing counties, but farmers continue to receive meagre returns due to entrenched cartels, some involving non-farmers working in collusion with rogue cooperative officials to siphon off profits meant for growers.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the monument will be located at Chetambe Fort in Webuye East. He emphasised that the initiative aims to celebrate locals who resisted British rule and preserve the community’s historical legacy.
Wekesa’s closest contender, Vincent Wekesa Maunda of the Ford Kenya party, received 2,765 votes, falling short of the winning tally.
Governor Kenneth Lusaka said the county targets to vaccinate about 266,000 cattle against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), under the initiative, which is anchored on an E-Voucher subsidy system.
All five victims were quickly taken to Bungoma County Referral Hospital, where doctors confirmed that their injuries were not life-threatening and that they were in stable condition. No deaths or serious harm were reported.
The ex-county chief had been charged with Sh26 million fraud alongside ten individuals and eight companies in a case involving 27 counts of corruption-related offences.
The group is believed to have stolen at least Sh1.78 million in cash.