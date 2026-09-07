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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bungoma

Linda Mwananchi raises Sh1.6 million during Western Kenya
Politics

Linda Mwananchi raises Sh1.6 million during Western Kenya

Figures released by Linda Mwananchi show Bungoma registered the highest collections after supporters contributed Sh914,473 through M-Pesa, with 13,528 people making donations. Kitale followed after raising Sh692,124 from 9,952 contributors through M-Pesa, while Kamukuywa collected Sh23,065 through cash contributions.

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Police probe separate Siaya, Bungoma murders as 3 in custody
News

Police probe separate Siaya, Bungoma murders as 3 in custody

In Siaya County, two men were arrested after members of the public intercepted them while allegedly attempting to dispose of a body along the Busia–Kisumu Highway near the Savanah area in Ugunja Sub-County. The suspects were assaulted by a mob before police intervened and rescued them.

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