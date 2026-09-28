Red Cross urges Kirinyaga, Embu residents to prepare for El Niño

Residents of Kirinyaga and Embu counties have been urged to take early precautions ahead of the October-December rainfall season, amid warnings of possible El Niño conditions.

The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.

Martin Kagunda, Kenya Red Cross Society Manager for Kirinyaga and Embu, urged residents to prepare adequately to avoid being caught off guard.

“We are expecting the October, November and December rains. According to weather experts, this will not be regular rainfall, as it could be El Niño. The last time we experienced El Niño was many years ago, and it caused significant damage across our country,” Kagoda said on Sunday.

“We want to urge people to prepare adequately so that when the rains arrive, we are not caught off guard.”

Kagunda said Kirinyaga County has been divided into three areas: the upper parts, urban centres, and the lower parts, each facing different risks during periods of heavy rainfall.

In the upper areas, he said mudslides and landslides remain a major concern.

He cited a previous incident in Gathoge, near Kamweti in Kirinyaga East Sub-County, where a landslide swept away tea farms and rendered several houses uninhabitable.

Other areas that have experienced mudslides include parts of Ndia, particularly around Gakoyu and Kibirigwi.

Kagunda said the Red Cross is closely monitoring these areas and encouraging residents to take precautions.

In urban areas, flooding is often linked to blocked or poorly maintained drainage systems. Kagunda identified Kerugoya, Kagio, Kutus and Ngurubani among the towns that could experience flooding if drainage systems are not cleared.