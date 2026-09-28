Red Cross urges Kirinyaga, Embu residents to prepare for El Niño
The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.
The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who sits on the Senate Health Committee, said inspections conducted by the committee had exposed major gaps in ambulance operations, with many vehicles either grounded or operating in poor condition.
The Kenya Red Cross Society reports that Miliki, Majaliwa and Onido villages in Kipini West, Tana River County, are fully cut off, while Chalaluma village in Lamu County has also been isolated as floodwaters continue to expand across the region.
The Ministry noted that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 16, 2026, while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention classified it as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.
Despite the Senate’s intervention, the final fate of the funding rests with the US House of Representatives.