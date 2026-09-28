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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Embu County

Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, Wambugu of fuelling party wrangles
Rift Valley

Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, Wambugu of fuelling party wrangles

Jubilee Party leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a say divisions within the party are intensifying and accuse Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni and former MP Ngunjiri Wambugu of fuelling wrangles. The concerns follow a court ruling on who can run Jubilee’s party operations.

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Rachel Ruto urges Embu women to work in groups, access skills and markets
News

Rachel Ruto urges Embu women to work in groups, access skills and markets

Her remarks come against a backdrop of continued efforts to expand women's participation in Kenya's economy. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 71.9 percent of women reported being employed in its latest Women’s Economic Empowerment Index analysis. However, only 52.7 percent reported having financial independence through their own earnings

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Kindiki: 2027 elections will be won by performance, not political noise
Politics

Kindiki: 2027 elections will be won by performance, not political noise

Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki expressed confidence that President William Ruto's administration would seek a fresh mandate based on its achievements, while urging politicians to stop attempting to divide communities, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

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