Red Cross urges Kirinyaga, Embu residents to prepare for El Niño
The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.
The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.
According to the prosecution, the couple had experienced marital differences for about a week following a family dispute involving their daughter and her husband.
Jubilee Party leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a say divisions within the party are intensifying and accuse Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni and former MP Ngunjiri Wambugu of fuelling wrangles. The concerns follow a court ruling on who can run Jubilee’s party operations.
In a statement on Sunday, the lawmaker said the officers had been stationed at his gate from 6am as police pursued suspects linked to the violent disruption of a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting at Nembure Grounds in Embu on Saturday.
In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said detectives had launched investigations into the unrest, which occurred during a meeting presided over by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and attended by senior national and county leaders.
Mukunji says the accusations are aimed at silencing him for speaking out on issues affecting residents, including alleged police brutality and the regulation of muguka farming.
Several suspects were arrested during the incident as officers moved to contain the situation and restore calm. Kindiki was also safely moved from the venue as police dealt with the confrontation.
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Embu Governor said the trouble extended beyond the meeting grounds, with some delegates attacked as they made their way out.
The Deputy President said political parties had the freedom to organise rallies and mobilise their supporters, but urged their members not to engage in actions that could trigger chaos or disturb peace.
EACC has moved to the High Court seeking recovery of Sh111,577,188.75, six vehicles and a parcel of land from Mbeti North Ward representative Peter Murithi Nyaga, who also serves as the Embu County Assembly Majority Leader.
Her remarks come against a backdrop of continued efforts to expand women's participation in Kenya's economy. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 71.9 percent of women reported being employed in its latest Women’s Economic Empowerment Index analysis. However, only 52.7 percent reported having financial independence through their own earnings
The Deputy President’s activities have also drawn attention to the larger question facing Ruto as he prepares to seek a second term: who should be his number two in 2027?
Addressing more than 30,000 grassroots leaders from Embu County in Manyatta Constituency, the Deputy President said he was prepared to face residents and explain the Government’s record in agriculture, education, roads, health and other programmes affecting ordinary citizens.
Kindiki, who is also a Njuri Ncheke elder, was further endorsed by the gathering as the political pointman for Mt Kenya. The elders said anyone seeking to engage the region on political or other matters should do so through the Deputy President.
The elders said Kindiki’s elevation to the position of Deputy President presents an “historic opportunity” for Mt Kenya East to consolidate its unity, dignity and national voice.
Gachagua also announced plans to take his campaign to Nakuru County, where he said he will spend three days beginning Friday, August 7, campaigning against Governor Susan Kihika.
Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at St. Stephen's Secondary School in Kagaari, Embu County on Friday, Murkomen appealed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to publicly support Kindiki after recently referring to him as the "son of the mountain."
In a statement on Thursday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operations were part of sustained intelligence-led efforts to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt drug trafficking and bring offenders to justice.
Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki expressed confidence that President William Ruto's administration would seek a fresh mandate based on its achievements, while urging politicians to stop attempting to divide communities, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.
Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County, Kindiki said the government's vision closely mirrors that of the Church, with both institutions working to foster peaceful coexistence, uphold moral values and improve the welfare of citizens.
Speaking to residents at Chiakariga during a tour of Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties on Saturday, Karua criticised what she termed persistent failures in the health sector, the state of roads, and delays in key development projects.
According to officials, the Kandeki Irrigation Scheme will operate under a cooperative society made up of the 246 beneficiary farmers, who will now manage water distribution and daily operations of the project.
The watchdog agency confirmed that it has dispatched a Rapid Response Team to the area to begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, in line with its legal mandate to probe deaths and injuries resulting from police action.
In a statement, the NPS spokesperson, Muchiri Nyaga, said the decision was taken by the Inspector General to safeguard the integrity of ongoing investigations and ensure accountability in the handling of the incident.
The National Police Service said internal processes to document and review the incident had already begun, alongside independent investigations.
Speaking during the official release of the 2025 Kenya Tea Industry Performance Report at Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu County, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the sector had firmly returned to a growth path despite global economic pressures.
Wa Muthende was declared the winner of the November 27, 2025 parliamentary by-election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, securing 15,802 votes against Newton Kariuki’s 15,308. Following the announcement, two election petitions were filed at the Embu High Court.
KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah said the county had acted in total contravention of the Constitution, the Public Service Commission Human Resource Policy, and the Labour Relations Act by ignoring legitimate concerns raised by medical staff.
Speaking in Kanja, Embu County, during the flagging-off of 13 new milk coolers for local dairy cooperatives, Kagwe said tea buyers base their decisions on quality preferences, not regional affiliations.