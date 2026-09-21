State urges early action as El Niño rains near

The government has urged Kenyans to prepare early for above-average rainfall expected in several parts of the country during the October-December 2026 rainy season, warning of possible flooding, landslides and disruption of essential services.

In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.

“Let’s not wait for the rains to turn into a disaster. Prepare early and take early action,” the advisory said.

Authorities warned that the expected El Niño conditions could bring floods, landslides, disruption of transport and essential services, damage to infrastructure and displacement of vulnerable households.

The advisory urged Kenyans to remain alert as the rainy season approaches, with the government stressing the need for early preparedness to reduce the possible impact of the rains.

The warning comes as Kenya prepares for the OND season, traditionally an important rainfall period in the region.

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority had published its OND 2026 seasonal forecast and technical outlook, highlighting above-average rainfall in several parts of the country.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO),the Greater Horn of Africa is expected to be wetter than usual in the final quarter of 2026 as El Niño strengthens.

The organization said October to December is a critical rainfall period for Kenya and neighbouring countries, with an increased likelihood of wetter-than-normal conditions and a heightened risk of flooding and damage to infrastructure.

The Kenyan government had already identified 18 counties considered highly vulnerable to El Niño-related impacts.

They include Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Mombasa and Kwale in the Coast; Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori in the Lake Basin; Turkana, Baringo, West Pokot and Narok in the Rift Valley; and Garissa, Wajir and Mandera in North Eastern. Nairobi has also been classified as a high-risk urban centre, alongside Mombasa and Kisumu.

The risks identified across the counties include flooding, landslides, infrastructure damage, displacement, disease outbreaks, drought, livestock losses and food insecurity.

The government says preparedness and early action will be critical as the country braces for the expected rains from October.