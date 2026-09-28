Red Cross urges Kirinyaga, Embu residents to prepare for El Niño
The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.
The Kenya Red Cross Society says heavy rains could increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related disasters in the region.
The Deputy President specifically cautioned the public against entering flooded areas or going near rivers when movement restrictions are issued.
The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued a warning of an “imminent threat to life” as Dujuan approached, although some of the alerts were later reduced as the storm moved away from the worst-hit areas.
In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.
The Kenya Meteorological Department will continue monitoring the evolving weather situation and issue forecasts and advisories to guide preparedness and response at both national and county levels.
The authorities said the identified counties had been prioritised in emergency response planning according to their exposure to different risks associated with El Niño
According to Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management, the worst-hit districts are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.
The department further cautioned that some areas within the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are likely to experience heavy downpours during the forecast period.
About 200 households were affected, and families are now being moved to safer areas as the ground remains unstable and dangerous due to the ongoing rains. The ministry said the affected families will remain away from the risky zones until the rains reduce and the situation becomes safe for settlement again.
According to the weather agency, the heavy rains are expected to gradually reduce from May 14, although showers may persist in some regions including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley and the Central Highlands, including Nairobi.
Several roads and bridges have been destroyed, hampering rescue and relief operations as multi-agency teams remain on high alert.
Authorities reported that most people had died in highland areas, where saturated slopes gave way after days of intense rain. Officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to take precautions.
Most regions will experience showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings, with mornings expected to be partly sunny or cloudy.
Regions most at risk include the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Central Highlands—including Nairobi—and South-Eastern Lowlands, where heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 50 millimeters is expected.
Residents argue that relocation within Embobut is essential to prevent further tragedies, noting that those previously moved to areas “below the road” were among the hardest hit.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said more than 6,000 households across Elgeyo Marakwet and other regions — including Trans Nzoia, Tana River, Baringo, Central and parts of Northern Kenya as well as Nairobi — have been affected by flooding and landslides during this rainy season.
The report shows that the Highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley belt, coastal zones, northeastern counties, and the southeastern lowlands will continue to experience showers during the forecast period. These rains are expected at various times of the day in different locations.
The Kenya Rural Roads Authority cautioned that movement in certain zones remains dangerous due to unstable soil and blocked roads, creating challenges for emergency teams and residents still waiting for help.