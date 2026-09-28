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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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State urges early action as El Niño rains near
News

State urges early action as El Niño rains near

In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.

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Rains in the capital Nairobi. PHOTO/Handout
News

Wet week ahead as Met warns of more rains across Kenya

The report shows that the Highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley belt, coastal zones, northeastern counties, and the southeastern lowlands will continue to experience showers during the forecast period. These rains are expected at various times of the day in different locations.

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