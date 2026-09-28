Two bodies recovered after avalanche hits climbers' camp in Nepal
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Thursday said authorities had mapped “all the choke points which cause us flooding”, with teams working to unclog, dredge and open up the affected areas to allow water to flow freely
In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.
According to the seven-day forecast issued on Monday, September 14, rainfall is expected in parts of Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale and Laikipia.
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the south Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin around 02:00 local time on Sunday.
The ministry said schools will be supported to make preparations before the heavy rains set in, with attention placed on the safety of learners, teachers and school facilitie
Sports and Youth Minister Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio the number of deaths - a 14% hike on 2025 - was a "tragic toll".
The department said Nairobi and several Central Kenya counties will experience intermittent cool and cloudy conditions with occasional light rainfall, drizzle and fog as the June-July-August cold season gradually comes to an end.
The Second in Command outlined that the administration was determined to ensure that no part of the country experienced food shortages or famine as a result of the changing weather conditions
In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the department said Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Migori, Lamu and Nyandarua are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period.
Speaking after chairing the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Nino Preparedness and Response in Nairobi on Thursday, Kindiki said all relevant government institutions had been mobilised following forecasts pointing to a high probability of above-normal rainfall between October and December.
In its weekly weather outlook issued on Tuesday, the department said weather conditions will vary across regions, with some areas likely to experience intermittent rainfall while others remain largely sunny and partly cloudy.
According to the forecast, central and western parts of Kenya are likely to receive rainfall levels higher than usual, with moderate amounts ranging between 50 and 200 millimetres expected in multiple counties.
Kenya’s weather office forecasts mostly dry, warmer conditions over the next three months, with El Niño conditions most likely in June-July-August but rainfall boost expected later, alongside monitoring of the Indian Ocean Dipole.
The carrier advised passengers departing from JKIA to anticipate possible changes to their travel plans as the airline works to resume normal operations.
The airline warned that additional disruptions may affect KQ 002 on 25 January and KQ 003 on 26 January.
Forecasts predict record-breaking heat for Friday and Saturday, putting Victoria and South Australia on high alert. Authorities warn that the combination of high temperatures and gusty winds makes fires highly unpredictable and fast-moving.
In the Highlands East, counties expected to receive afternoon rains after cloudy mornings include Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Nairobi. The weather pattern in these areas is expected to begin with light showers before giving way to sunny intervals later in the day.
According to the Kenya Met Department’s latest seven-day outlook, many regions including the Central Highlands (with Nairobi), the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and North-western Kenya are likely to see rain.
From Saturday, October 11 to Monday, October 13, the capital is expected to experience cloudy mornings giving way to sunny intervals, with light showers likely in a few areas.
The department noted that daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected in sections of the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya. At the same time, some areas in the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and around Mt. Kilimanjaro may experience night-time temperatures falling below 10°C.
The weather agency said the forecast covers Friday, September 26 to Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with different regions across the country set for varied weather patterns.
Nairobi and the highlands to the east of the Rift Valley are forecast to experience cloudy mornings that will later give way to sunshine, accompanied by occasional rainfall. Temperatures in these areas will range from 6°C at night to 30°C during the day.
While much of Kenya will enjoy dry weather, residents in some highland and Rift Valley regions are likely to experience intermittent rain and thunderstorms.
The forecast indicates intense heat in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western areas, where daytime temperatures will exceed 30°C. Mandera is set to be the hottest region at 37°C, followed by Lodwar at 36°C and Garissa at 35°C.
Cloudy and chilly weather will occasionally affect the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, South-Eastern Lowlands, and sections of the Rift Valley.
Residents in the affected areas were cautioned to prepare for flash floods, poor visibility, and related risks.
On the other hand, parts of North-eastern and North-western Kenya will remain dry and hot during the day. T
In Nairobi and surrounding areas, residents should expect light showers and overcast skies, which may give way to sunny intervals as the week progresses.
During the day, weather in these regions is expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional light rains breaking into sunny intervals by midday or early afternoon.