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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

weather

State urges early action as El Niño rains near
News

State urges early action as El Niño rains near

In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.

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State activates early response measures as El Niño threat looms
News

State activates early response measures as El Niño threat looms

Speaking after chairing the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Nino Preparedness and Response in Nairobi on Thursday, Kindiki said all relevant government institutions had been mobilised following forecasts pointing to a high probability of above-normal rainfall between October and December.

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Heavy Rainfall
News

Kenya Met forecasts rains in Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru

In the Highlands East, counties expected to receive afternoon rains after cloudy mornings include Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Nairobi. The weather pattern in these areas is expected to begin with light showers before giving way to sunny intervals later in the day.

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Heavy Rainfall
News

Wet week ahead as Met Department warns of heavy rainfall

According to the Kenya Met Department’s latest seven-day outlook, many regions including the Central Highlands (with Nairobi), the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and North-western Kenya are likely to see rain.

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Temperatures to rise as rainfall reduces in latest weekly outlook
News

Temperatures to rise as rainfall reduces in latest weekly outlook

The department noted that daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected in sections of the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya. At the same time, some areas in the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and around Mt. Kilimanjaro may experience night-time temperatures falling below 10°C.

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