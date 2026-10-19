Weatherman lists 46 counties set to receive rainfall from October 20 to 26

The Kenya Meteorological Service (Kenya Met) has forecast rainfall in 46 counties across the country between October 20 and 26, 2026, warning that isolated storms may occur in parts of nine counties.

In its seven-day rainfall forecast for the period, the weather agency listed counties across several regions as likely to experience rainfall, while cautioning that the distribution may vary from one area to another.

The counties expected to receive rainfall include Meru, Embu, Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Migori, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Wajir and West Pokot.

The forecast indicates that rainfall could affect areas in the Central Highlands, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, Nyanza, the Coast, Eastern Kenya and the northeastern parts of the country.

Residents in the listed counties are advised to monitor local weather conditions because rainfall intensity and distribution may differ between locations within the same county.

Kenya Met has also warned of possible isolated storms in some parts of Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos, Laikipia, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir and Marsabit during the forecast period.

The warning means that some locations within these counties could experience thunderstorms even where rainfall is not widespread. Conditions may therefore vary significantly between neighbouring areas.

Residents in flood-prone areas should remain alert during heavy rainfall, particularly in low-lying locations and near rivers. Motorists should also exercise caution where rain reduces visibility or makes roads slippery.

The weather agency emphasised that rainfall distribution may vary across the counties, meaning the forecast does not guarantee that every location in each listed county will receive rain.

The seven-day outlook covers October 20 to 26, 2026, and provides an indication of the areas where rainfall is expected during that period.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates from the Kenya Meteorological Service for more localised forecasts and changes to expected weather conditions.