Kenya Met issues 7-day rainfall forecast for 29 counties

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country over the next seven days.

KMSA has warned that isolated storms may occur in some areas between Friday, October 16, and Friday, October 23, 2026.

In its weekly rainfall forecast, the authority identified counties across Western Kenya, Nyanza, the Rift Valley, Central Kenya, Eastern Kenya, Nairobi and the Coast as areas likely to experience rainfall during the forecast period.

Counties expected to receive rainfall include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay. The outlook also covers Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia.

In Central and Eastern Kenya, rainfall is expected in Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia and Nyandarua counties.

The authority further indicated that some parts of Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Narok, Nairobi, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties could also receive rainfall.

However, the forecast distinguishes between counties expected to receive rainfall and those where showers are anticipated only in some locations. Residents should therefore expect varying weather conditions even within the same county.

The authority cautioned that rainfall distribution may differ across the affected areas, meaning some locations could receive more rain than others during the seven-day period.

Isolated storms may also develop, so residents should monitor subsequent weather updates, particularly in areas where thunderstorms could affect outdoor activities and travel.

The forecast comes during Kenya's October-December short-rains season, a period that typically supports agricultural production, replenishes water sources and improves pasture availability.

However, heavy or persistent rainfall can also increase the risk of flooding, waterlogging, soil erosion and transport disruptions in vulnerable areas.

In its seasonal outlook, the World Meteorological Organisation has highlighted the possibility of wetter-than-normal conditions in parts of the Greater Horn of Africa during the final quarter of 2026, although actual conditions vary by location.

Residents, farmers, motorists, and people living in flood-prone areas are advised to follow official weather updates throughout the forecast period and take appropriate precautions during heavy rainfall or storms.