KEBS warns jaba juice traders over fake certification marks on miraa-infused drinks

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has warned manufacturers and traders against falsely displaying its Standardisation Mark on miraa-infused beverages, commonly marketed as jaba juice, saying the agency has not certified any of the products.

In a public notice dated October 16, 2026, KEBS said it had identified cases in which manufacturers used certification permits issued for fruit juices and fruit drinks to market khat-infused beverages.

The agency clarified that certification permits are valid only for products covered by the approved scope of certification and cannot be used to market products outside that category.

“KEBS has therefore not issued Standardisation Mark permits for any khat-infused beverages,” the notice stated.

The regulator said khat and products derived from the plant are currently excluded from its product certification scheme because of regulatory considerations relating to its psychoactive constituents, including cathinone and cathine.

KEBS warned that displaying its Standardisation Mark or claiming certification for the beverages amounts to a misrepresentation of their certification status.

Such violations may attract enforcement action under the Standards Act, Cap. 496, the agency said.

“KEBS has revoked certification permits in identified cases of non-compliance and will continue to undertake market surveillance and take appropriate action against manufacturers and traders found misusing the Standardisation Mark,” the notice added.

The agency cautioned manufacturers and traders against displaying the mark or claiming KEBS certification on khat-infused beverages.

It also warned consumers that any claims suggesting the drinks have been certified by the regulator are misleading.

The notice comes as KEBS seeks to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of its product certification system by ensuring that manufacturers comply with applicable Kenya Standards and regulatory requirements.

Consumers have been urged to verify the certification status of products through official KEBS channels, including sending an SMS to 20023.

Members of the public can also report suspected misuse of the Standardisation Mark through the agency’s toll-free number, 1545.

KEBS said it would continue conducting market surveillance and taking appropriate action against manufacturers and traders found to be misusing its certification mark.