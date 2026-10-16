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Kenya Met issues 7-day rainfall forecast for 29 counties
KMSA has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country between October 16 and 23, 2026, warning that isolated storms may occur in some areas.
KMSA has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country between October 16 and 23, 2026, warning that isolated storms may occur in some areas.
Nairobi County Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management Bramwel Simiyu said the county has already started clearing drainage systems and waterways to prevent storm water from being blocked.
The forecast, issued on Wednesday, August 26, shows that above average rainfall is expected across much of the country.