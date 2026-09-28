Two bodies recovered after avalanche hits climbers' camp in Nepal

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered two bodies after an avalanche struck a group of climbers at the base camp of Himlung Himal in the Himalayas.

Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.

The group, made up of Nepalese climbers and support staff, had been sent ahead of foreign climbers to prepare the camp, manage the route and fix ropes on the mountain.

At least eight members of one expedition team have been reported missing, although the exact number of people still unaccounted for remains unclear.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy snowfall and poor weather, with helicopters and rescue teams initially unable to reach the site.

A team of experienced mountaineers was flown from Kathmandu to assist with the search, but local reports say the operation is expected to continue on Monday because of the thick snow and difficult conditions.

Himlung Himal stands at 7,126 metres and is located near Nepal's border with Tibet.

Nepal's mountain districts have experienced persistent rain and snowfall in recent days, creating dangerous conditions for climbers.

The latest incident comes after climbers were forced to leave Mount Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain, earlier this week because of the risk of avalanches.