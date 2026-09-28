Two bodies recovered after avalanche hits climbers' camp in Nepal
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
The number of missing people has increased sharply from the 2,502 reported on Sunday, highlighting the growing scale of the tragedy.
The 2026 ranking by Voronoi, shows countries with the highest rural population shares. Papua New Guinea leads at 86.12 per cent
Gurung rose to prominence during the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that contributed to the fall of Nepal’s previous government
Kathmandu Valley police spokesperson Om Adhikari said the two were detained and that procedures will continue in line with the law. The arrests come at a time of political transition, just a day after a new prime minister was sworn into office.
Nepal's Election Commission confirmed on Saturday that Shah, 35, received 68,348 votes compared to Oli's 18,734 to unseat the former leader in his constituency.
The incident happened at 09:00 local time (03:15 GMT) on Monday near the base camp of the Yalung Ri mountain in Dolakha district.
The appointments mark the first concrete steps by the new interim government to restore order and prepare for fresh elections.
Karki and her cabinet will face multiple challenges, including restoring law and order, rebuilding parliament and the other key buildings that were attacked, in addition to reassuring the Gen Z protesters who want change.
Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, has been tasked with restoring order and addressing protesters' demands for a corruption-free future ahead of elections in six months.
The 73-year-old was sworn in on Friday evening during a brief ceremony following an agreement between President Ram Chandra Poudel and protest leaders.
Nationwide curfews are currently in place until Thursday morning and the army has warned of punishment for anyone involved in violence and vandalism.
The UN rights office said it was ready to help foster dialogue and trust-building efforts to ease the crisis and restore public confidence.
His resignation came on the second day of mass anti-government protests, triggered by Oli's move to ban social media platforms in the landlocked Himalayan nation, which had asked these multinational firms to open their offices in Nepal.
As the violence spread, the government declared a curfew in central Kathmandu, covering the prime minister’s office and other key government buildings. The army was also deployed in an attempt to restore order.
Protesters pushed through fencing and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the parliament building in Kathmandu on Monday.
Disaster officials in Nepal told AFP that eight more people were killed due to lightning strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.