Russia boosts Africa presence with $53 million aid to Uganda
The hand-over coincided with the launch of a major new facility at the Gaddafi Military Barracks, Magamaga and the beginning of construction of a related workshop in Entebbe.
The hand-over coincided with the launch of a major new facility at the Gaddafi Military Barracks, Magamaga and the beginning of construction of a related workshop in Entebbe.
The decision was announced by Education Minister Amadou Sy Savane on state television on October 27, 2025, explaining that the movement of students and teachers had been severely disrupted as fuel supplies dried up.
The inaugural flight from Istanbul touched down on the dawn of October 27, 2025, receiving a ceremonial water-cannon salute symbolizing renewed confidence in Mombasa as a global gateway.
The awareness exercise, spearheaded by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Bahari Hai, focused on combating illegal activities such as turtle poaching, destructive fishing practices, and the degradation of mangrove ecosystems.
The newly completed port welcomed 249 international passengers, marking its formal entry into the global cruise circuit.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Kahiga expressed deep regret over the clip, saying it was taken out of context and never intended to mock or celebrate the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
CS Duale reiterated the government’s pledge to guarantee equitable access to reproductive health supplies for all Kenyans without discrimination or financial barriers.
The agreements span sectors including agricultural value-addition (tea, sugar, coffee), investment promotion, the blue economy, and public service training, and now both capitals are focused on bringing them to life.
Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.
According to the Kenya Met Department’s latest seven-day outlook, many regions including the Central Highlands (with Nairobi), the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and North-western Kenya are likely to see rain.
The vote, held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, ushers in a landmark moment for a traditionally patriarchal society and signals the beginning of a new and potentially defining chapter in Japanese politics.
The trio’s nominations reflect their stellar performances this season in distance and middle-distance running, further solidifying Kenya’s reputation on the global stage.
The programme aims to bridge the gap between national policy and county development, ensuring that Kenya’s international engagements translate into tangible benefits for local communities.
She said that any officer or staff found engaging in malpractice would be dealt with decisively, while civilians attempting to buy their way into the forces would face prosecution without exception.
Speaking during an interview on Cleaning The Airwaves (CTA), Ndegwa shared insights from his leadership journey spanning three decades and in multiple continents, from East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to Diageo and now Safaricom.
The property, belonging to the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, had been illegally acquired by a private individual who went on to demolish a government house and construct a multimillion-dollar maisonette on the land.
Biya’s bid for another term has stirred both fatigue and frustration among many Cameroonians, especially the youth, who have known no other president in their lifetime.
Napoli moved into first place by beating Genoa 2-1, while the major match between Juventus and AC Milan ended in a 0-0 draw. Juventus remains undefeated in sixth place with a 3-3-0 record and 12 points, while Napoli leads the league with a 5-0-1 record and 15 points.
Speaking at the National Registration Bureau (NRB) headquarters in Nairobi on Friday, Murkomen said, despite reforms including the deployment of technology, many citizens have yet to collect their IDs totaling 400,000.
The standout fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Liverpool are without Alisson Becker until after the international break, while Federico Chiesa remains a doubt, though Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back.
Through the e-GP system, KAA expects to streamline interactions with suppliers, reduce manual paperwork, minimize delays, and allow all stakeholders to track procurement activities easily online.
The CJ lamented that despite visible signs declaring courts as corruption-free zones, the culture of bribery persists among Kenyans.
Kenya Oscar Selection Committee confirmed that five films had been submitted for consideration and were reviewed on September 19 and 20.
The move comes as the US government enters a funding lapse, commonly known as a shutdown, triggered when Congress fails to pass appropriations bills to finance federal operations.
The Champions League lit up Europe last night with drama, goals and big statements from some of the continent’s top clubs.
Speaking at the signing, CS Mbadi described the DTA as a modern framework that ensures predictability and fairness in the taxation of cross-border income, mitigates risks of double taxation and strengthens measures against tax evasion.
Duale rejected claims by former President Uhuru Kenyatta that Linda Mama was a better program, emphasizing that Linda Jamii delivers wider and more comprehensive healthcare coverage for Kenyan families.
According to government officials, protesters ambushed the convoy with Molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones, leaving several soldiers injured and at least 17 service members reported missing.
The video, titled “Would You Risk Dying for $500,000? (sh64.6 million)”, features professional stuntman Eric navigating seven fiery challenges, including being shot out of a cannon into flames, escaping a mock-up house engulfed in fire.
The aspirant described his resignation as a painful but necessary step, saying he could no longer continue in a role where his efforts were consistently undermined.
With millions of viewers worldwide, the Super Bowl halftime show is a global cultural stage, and selecting Bad Bunny is widely seen as a recognition of Latin music’s meteoric rise and influence.
The wedding, which has quickly become one of the weekend’s most talked-about celebrity events, was a blend of Hollywood glamour and heartfelt intimacy, attracting a star-studded guest list that included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Arsenal left it late to claim a vital away win at St. James’ Park. Newcastle struck first through Nick Woltemade in the 34th minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.
The court was told that on December 18, 2021, at Kibiku in Kajiado West, the trio violently robbed Andrew Muthure Wairia of a Huawei Y9 phone worth Sh24,990, a memory card valued at Sh3,995, and a pair of Reebok shoes worth Sh4,000.
Between 1966 and 1991, while Denmark controlled Greenland’s healthcare policies, thousands of women and girls, some as young as 12, were fitted with intrauterine devices (IUDs) without their knowledge or consent.
The matches, both to be played away, will see Kenya face Burundi on October 9 at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura, before concluding their campaign against Ivory Coast on October 14 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
The 37-year-old midfielder, currently playing with Inter Miami, revealed his decision in an emotional video posted on his Instagram page, where he thanked fans, teammates and coaches for supporting his remarkable career.
The prime minister linked these concerns to his upcoming meetings in Washington, stating that he will again meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss Israel’s objectives in the ongoing conflict.
Arsenal fielded a strong side and got the job done professionally. New signing Eberechi Eze opened his account for the Gunners before Leandro Trossard wrapped up the win late on.
The Nairobi-hosted summit, co-organized by Kenya and France, will bring together African and French heads of state and government. Its focus will be on fostering innovation, promoting economic growth, and building partnerships that offer mutual benefit.
The comedian accused the Trump administration of engaging in “bullying,” singling out FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who had publicly threatened ABC with regulatory action over Kimmel’s remarks.
The Head of State met ENDA’s Executive Chairman, Nana Baffour, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025, where he extended the invitation.
There will be four matches played Wednesday evening, with Manchester City travelling to Huddersfield, Newcastle United hosting Bradford City, Tottenham welcoming Doncaster with Arsenal travelling to Port Vale.
The witness recounted that Mackenzie often referred to a passage in the Book of Revelation about a pregnant woman hiding in the wilderness for 1,260 days to escape a seven-headed dragon.
The announcement, made in a joint statement by the military-led governments, intensifies the Sahel nations’ breakaway from Western institutions.
The authority said it had noted with great concern a resurgence of the products in circulation, particularly in retail outlets, despite the ban that came into effect more than seven years ago.