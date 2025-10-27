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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ian Njane

Kenya and Mozambique deepen strategic ties
News

Kenya and Mozambique deepen strategic ties

The agreements span sectors including agricultural value-addition (tea, sugar, coffee), investment promotion, the blue economy, and public service training, and now both capitals are focused on bringing them to life.

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Diwali’s record-breaking night of light
Global Affairs

Diwali’s record-breaking night of light

Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.

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Heavy Rainfall
News

Wet week ahead as Met Department warns of heavy rainfall

According to the Kenya Met Department’s latest seven-day outlook, many regions including the Central Highlands (with Nairobi), the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and North-western Kenya are likely to see rain.

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The EPL title. PHOTO/SportsBoom
Sports

English Premier League: Matchweek 7 preview

The standout fixture of the weekend sees Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. Liverpool are without Alisson Becker until after the international break, while Federico Chiesa remains a doubt, though Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back.

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Kenya, Belgium sign landmark double taxation deal
News

Kenya, Belgium sign landmark double taxation deal

Speaking at the signing, CS Mbadi described the DTA as a modern framework that ensures predictability and fairness in the taxation of cross-border income, mitigates risks of double taxation and strengthens measures against tax evasion.

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Pop singer Selena Gomez marries producer Benny Blanco
Entertainment

Pop singer Selena Gomez marries producer Benny Blanco

The wedding, which has quickly become one of the weekend’s most talked-about celebrity events, was a blend of Hollywood glamour and heartfelt intimacy, attracting a star-studded guest list that included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

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EPL: Game week 6 round-up
Sports

EPL: Game week 6 round-up

Arsenal left it late to claim a vital away win at St. James’ Park. Newcastle struck first through Nick Woltemade in the 34th minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.

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Kenya to host Africa-France innovation summit in 2026
News

Kenya to host Africa-France innovation summit in 2026

The Nairobi-hosted summit, co-organized by Kenya and France, will bring together African and French heads of state and government. Its focus will be on fostering innovation, promoting economic growth, and building partnerships that offer mutual benefit.

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