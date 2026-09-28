Global Affairs
Two bodies recovered after avalanche hits climbers' camp in Nepal
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Elite Expeditions said it confirmed with "profound sadness and immense heartbreak" that Purja, 43, had died in Thursday's avalanche. His brother Kamal later wrote: "We will miss you every single day".
The incident happened at 09:00 local time (03:15 GMT) on Monday near the base camp of the Yalung Ri mountain in Dolakha district.