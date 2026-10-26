Eastleigh building collapse: Tony Gachoka blames corruption and poor oversight for disaster

Nairobi governor aspirant Tony Gachoka has blamed corruption, regulatory negligence and poor oversight at City Hall for the collapse of a multi-storey building in Eastleigh, accusing Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration of failing to enforce construction regulations and protect residents.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gachoka said the incident, which left people trapped beneath the rubble, was a consequence of alleged corruption and weak enforcement, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

“My heart breaks with the families currently keeping vigil in Eastleigh. To those who have lost their loved ones in this horrific catastrophe, and to the families enduring the agonising wait for news of those still trapped, I stand with you. Nairobi weeps with you,” he said.

The aspirant described the collapse as a man-made tragedy rather than an unavoidable disaster, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the construction pointed to failures in planning and oversight.

“This is not an act of God. This is a man-made crime, born of systematic corruption, impunity and regulatory negligence,” Gachoka said.

He questioned how an 18-storey structure could be built while its lower floors were occupied by traders, warning that the incident exposed the risks faced by Nairobi residents when building regulations were not properly enforced.

Gachoka accused Sakaja of prioritising public relations over public safety and called on the governor to cooperate with national government agencies to ensure those responsible face legal action.

He also questioned the wider relationship between corruption and physical planning in Nairobi, alleging that developers could proceed with construction despite disputed approvals.

“There is a history that you pay and you build. It’s called the ‘pay-build’ strategy within City Hall,” he said, alleging that corruption had undermined the enforcement of construction standards.

Gachoka further criticised what he described as a lack of adequate response from national authorities, saying the collapse should have been treated as a national disaster.

He warned that other unsafe buildings could pose similar risks and called for greater scrutiny of construction approvals and the conduct of county officials.

The collapse occurred along 9th Street in Eastleigh on Friday, October 23, 2026, prompting a search-and-rescue operation involving emergency personnel and specialised equipment.

The incident has also sparked a dispute over whether the building had received the necessary approvals.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has denied that the developer was granted development approval, dismissing a document circulating online as fake.

The governor said the developer obtained approval to change the property’s use from residential to mixed residential and commercial purposes in October 2024, but was never granted development approval to proceed with construction.

“Development approval has never been granted. The developer went on to build with impunity and without building approvals despite enforcement action by the county and arrests,” Sakaja said.

His remarks followed claims by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino that the county had approved the construction in February 2024.

Four people were rescued and taken to hospital after the collapse, while emergency teams continue searching for possible survivors.

Authorities urged families seeking information about missing relatives to visit the Kenya Red Cross desk at the scene or call the emergency hotline on 1199.