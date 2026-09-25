Gachoka: KANU will field me for Nairobi governor regardless of Gakuya

The battle for Nairobi governor is taking shape around competing party tickets and wider political alliances, with KANU spokesperson Tony Gachoka declaring that he will pursue the City Hall seat while backing Senator Edwin Sifuna for president in 2027.

Gachoka, who spoke during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, said he would seek the Nairobi governorship on a KANU ticket and dismissed the possibility of his bid being affected by the plans of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who is associated with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

He placed himself and Gakuya at the centre of what he described as the emerging contest for the seat, while linking the race to efforts by political parties to build support across Nairobi's 17 constituencies.

“I intend to make history by being the first Kikuyu governor or governor hailing from Mount Kenya of Nairobi, and I want to take pride in that issue because what will happen is Nairobi will have to make a decision: are they backing the DCP candidate James Gakuya Bazenga, or will they back the KANU candidate who is Tony Gachoka for governor of Nairobi? Where the matter has reached now, those are the two frontrunners for Nairobi,” he said.

Nairobi is Kenya's most populous county, with the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census putting its population at 4,397,073.

The county's large voter population also makes its governor's race a major political contest. Nairobi had about 2.4 million registered voters in the 2022 election, while turnout in the gubernatorial contest was reported at about 54.8 per cent.

In that election, incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja secured 699,392 votes on a United Democratic Alliance ticket, defeating Jubilee candidate Polycarp Igathe, who polled 573,516 votes, according to results declared by the electoral commission.

Gachoka, however, rejected the suggestion that Gakuya's association with DCP automatically gives him an advantage in the coming contest.

He said Gakuya had yet to secure the DCP nomination and maintained that KANU's decision to field him would not depend on what happens within the rival party.

“The first thing is he's not even secured the DCP nomination. And even if he were to secure the DCP nomination, it has no effect on the KANU agenda. KANU is running Tony Gachoka for governor of Nairobi, regardless of what DCP do or do not do. So there is no convergence, or there is no point where we sit on the table and discuss with Gakuya: Are you running or am I running? Gakuya and Tony Gachoka are competitors,” he explained.

Gakuya has already started building his campaign for City Hall, with campaign activities reported in Kasarani and Ruai in September.

The contest is not limited to the two politicians. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has also been campaigning for the seat, while Sakaja is seeking a second term.

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri, former Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and other political figures have also been linked to the Nairobi governor race.

A September 2026 Mizani Africa poll, conducted between August 21 and 28 among 1,820 registered voters across Nairobi's 17 constituencies, placed Babu Owino at 28.4 per cent, Agnes Kagure at 27.2 per cent, Sakaja at 17 per cent and Gakuya at 15 per cent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points. The figures represent voter preferences recorded during the period covered by the poll and do not determine the eventual election result.

Beyond the City Hall contest, Gachoka said his political plans are tied to the wider coalition discussions around Sifuna's presidential ambitions.

“Not only am I in KANU and as a candidate for governor, but I'm also in the coalition of Sifuna categorically. So whether or not DCP come, whether or not they endorse Sifuna, Gachoka shall do so,” he stated.

He said the political picture could change once Sifuna formally unveils his political vehicle, the United Democratic Party, with candidates then having to determine the parties and coalitions through which they will pursue their respective seats.

Gachoka also raised the possibility of a coalition arrangement in which a Nairobi governor could be elected on a party without a majority of members in the county assembly.

“Actually, KANU may have zero MCAs because part of the political coalition KANU is envisaging is a cooperation between several parties, including UDP of Edwin Sifuna.”

He said such an arrangement would call for cooperation among parties controlling different elective positions, arguing that the relationship between the governor and county assembly could provide checks and balances in the running of the county.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the Nairobi governor contest is therefore being shaped not only by individual candidates but also by party nominations, coalition talks and efforts to build support across the capital's constituencies.