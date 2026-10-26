Architects seek independent probe into Eastleigh collapse amid approval dispute

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) Architects Chapter has called for an independent investigation into the Eastleigh building collapse, urging authorities to establish accountability and publish findings from investigations into previous building disasters.

In a statement dated October 25, 2026, the chapter said the collapse of a building under construction along 9th Street on October 23 had renewed concerns about construction safety, professional oversight and the enforcement of development controls.

“Responsibility must be established through evidence and due process, not public speculation,” the chapter said, noting that registered professionals, including some of its members, had been named in connection with the development.

The association said it would engage the professionals concerned to establish the nature of their involvement, including their appointments, participation in site supervision and whether their instructions had been followed.

It also urged Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and other county leaders to avoid making statements assigning liability before investigations are completed, citing the constitutional principle that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The chapter called for a comprehensive investigation covering the building’s approval history, professional appointments, construction practices, site supervision and regulatory enforcement.

It further demanded that findings be made public alongside an update on the implementation of recommendations arising from previous incidents, including the South C building collapse on Muhoho Avenue in January 2026.

“The public deserves more than another investigation whose findings are never acted upon,” the statement said.

The association also called on Nairobi City County to strengthen construction inspections and ensure developers comply with approved building plans.

It said additional floors should not be allowed without detailed structural analysis reports on existing buildings.

Among its proposals is an accessible digital system through which the public can verify development approvals, permitted building parameters, amendments and enforcement notices.

The chapter further urged authorities to verify the appointment and continued involvement of registered architects, engineers and other professionals throughout construction, with documented inspections and certification at critical stages.

It also recommended that National Construction Authority Class 1–5 contractors have in-house registered consultants for multi-storey and commercial projects.

The association said residents and professionals could report unsafe or unauthorised construction confidentially through its Mulika Mjengo platform. It also called for architectural audits of buildings neighbouring the collapsed structure to help prevent further loss of life or property.

The statement comes amid a dispute over whether the Eastleigh development had received the necessary approvals.

Sakaja has denied claims that the county approved construction, saying the developer was granted permission in October 2024 to change the property’s use from residential to a combination of residential and commercial purposes.

He said a separate application for development approval, submitted in November 2024, had not been granted.

The governor dismissed a document circulating online as a fake approval, while Embakasi East MP Babu Owino accused him of misleading Kenyans and alleged that construction had been approved in February 2024.

The collapse prompted a search-and-rescue operation, with four people rescued and taken to hospital.

Rescue teams continue searching the rubble for possible survivors, as authorities urge families of missing people to seek assistance at the Kenya Red Cross desk at the scene or call the emergency hotline on 1199.