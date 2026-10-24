Engineers Board launches probe into Eastleigh building collapse

The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has launched investigations into the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as authorities seek to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 24, the board said it was investigating the collapse that occurred on October 23 at Plot L.R. No. 36/11/40 along Yusuf Haji Avenue, 9th Street.

The board said the probe would examine the factors that may have contributed to the collapse, including the role of engineers involved in the project.

“The Board has launched formal investigations to establish what factors may have contributed to the collapse, including establishing the role of any engineers in the project,” the statement said.

The EBK warned that engineers found to have breached professional standards, licensing requirements or their obligations would face regulatory action in accordance with the law.

“Any confirmed breach of professional standards, licensing requirements, or engineering obligations will attract firm regulatory action as per the law,” the board said.

The investigation comes as questions emerge over compliance with construction standards and the supervision of building projects following the Eastleigh incident, which the board said had caused injuries and property damage.

The regulator called on all stakeholders in the construction sector to comply with laws and technical requirements governing building developments.

It specifically highlighted the need to follow engineering standards and codes, approved designs and drawings, quality control procedures, safety requirements and professional site supervision.

The board directed that adequate supervision by qualified professionals be maintained throughout construction projects to help prevent structural failures.

“The Board DIRECTS all stakeholders in the built environment to adhere to the provisions of the law, engineering standards and codes, approved designs and drawings, quality control and assurance procedures, safety requirements, and adequate site supervision by professionals at all times,” reads the statement by Eng. Grace Onyango, the board’s acting registrar and chief executive officer.

The EBK said it remained committed to protecting public safety through the enforcement of engineering standards and cooperation with other regulatory agencies at both national and county levels.

The board added that collaboration with other regulators was necessary to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

It also urged members of the public to report suspected non-compliance, fraudulent practices and concerns about the authenticity of engineering documents.

The public can submit reports through the board’s official channels, including dedicated reporting tabs on its website, www.ebk.go.ke, for investigation and appropriate action under the law.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service has also announced investigations into the collapse, saying it would work with relevant professional bodies to establish the cause and determine whether criminal liability arose.

Police said a manhunt had been launched for the building’s owner and contractor, warning that anyone found culpable of negligence or violating building regulations would face legal action.

The police had reported that two survivors were rescued and taken to hospital following the collapse.

Rescue teams, including officers from the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Red Cross and Nairobi City County emergency crews, were involved in the search operation.

The EBK’s investigation is expected to establish whether engineering standards and professional obligations were observed in the project. The board has not yet announced its findings, and no determination of responsibility has been made.

The regulator said it would take action against any confirmed violations in line with its legal mandate.