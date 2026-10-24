Woman pulled from collapsed Eastleigh building as search continues

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed the rescue of a second person, a woman, from the rubble of the collapsed building along Yusuf Haji Avenue in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as search and rescue teams continue efforts to locate anyone who may still be trapped.

The woman was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment, with the organisation saying its teams and multi-agency partners remain at the scene as the operation continues.

The latest rescue follows an earlier breakthrough on Saturday, October 24, 2026, when a man trapped in the 18-storey building was pulled from the rubble and rushed to the same hospital for medical attention.

The two rescues come after hours of efforts by emergency responders working to reach people who may have been caught in the collapse.

In an update issued on Saturday afternoon, the Kenya Red Cross reported that 66 of the 67 construction workers who were at the site had been traced and accounted for.

However, the search has continued as teams work to establish whether anyone else was inside or near the building when it came down.

“Our teams remain on site with multi-agency partners,” the organisation said.

The Kenya Red Cross has also urged people looking for missing relatives to visit the tracing desk at the scene or call its toll-free number, 1199, for assistance.

Rescue teams and their partners remain at the collapsed building along Yusuf Haji Avenue as they continue searching the rubble for anyone who may still be missing.