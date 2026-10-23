Kenyans must never again be buried under buildings – Kalonzo

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for accountability over the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, urging authorities to investigate how the structure was approved and allowed to stand in a crowded neighbourhood.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 23, 2026, the former Vice President expressed dismay over the incident, which left several people reportedly trapped in the rubble as rescue teams continued operations at the scene.

“I am deeply dismayed to receive the news of the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, this afternoon,” Kalonzo said.

He said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of those trapped, the injured and relatives awaiting information about their loved ones.

The opposition leader commended emergency responders and members of the public who rushed to assist in the rescue operation, naming the Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, National Disaster Management Unit and Nairobi County emergency teams among those involved.

“I thank the Kenya Red Cross, the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, the National Disaster Management Unit, the Nairobi County emergency teams and the many ordinary Kenyans who rushed to help,” he said.

Kalonzo urged all agencies involved in the rescue efforts to work together without delay, while calling on members of the public to follow instructions issued by first responders to avoid disrupting operations.

He also conveyed messages of support to those affected, wishing the injured a quick recovery and expressing hope that those trapped would be reached in time.

“To the injured, we pray for a quick recovery. To those still trapped, we pray that help reaches you in time. To the families waiting, be strong. The nation is with you,” he said.

Beyond the immediate rescue operation, Kalonzo demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse, warning that those responsible should be held accountable regardless of their positions or political connections.

He questioned how a building of that size had been constructed in a densely populated area before collapsing, saying the circumstances must be examined honestly once the emergency response concludes.

“When the dust settles, Kenyans will ask how a building of this size came to stand, and fall, in a crowded neighbourhood. That question must be answered honestly,” he said.

Kalonzo called for scrutiny of those who approved, inspected, built or otherwise oversaw the structure, adding that corruption and weak enforcement of the law must not be allowed to endanger lives.

“Whoever approved, inspected, built or looked away must be identified and held to account, whatever their position or connections,” he stated.

He further warned against a recurrence of building collapses linked to alleged regulatory failures, insisting that Kenyans should not lose their lives because of structures that were allowed to violate safety requirements.

The incident has renewed attention on building safety, construction oversight and enforcement of regulations in Nairobi's densely populated neighbourhoods.

Kalonzo concluded his statement by praying for the affected families and expressing solidarity with rescue workers involved in efforts to save lives.