State dismisses claims parliament scrapped election results livestreaming

The government has dismissed claims that Parliament abolished the mandatory livestreaming of election results, insisting that Section 39 of the Elections Act remains in force following changes to proposed electoral reforms.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino said the National Assembly deleted Clause 22 of the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, which had proposed replacing the existing provision governing the management, transmission and declaration of election results.

“The claim that Parliament has abolished the mandatory live streaming of election results is therefore false,” he said, urging Kenyans and the media to verify information against official parliamentary records, court decisions and applicable law.

The clarification follows growing public concern over the proposed amendments, with opposition leaders and electoral reform advocates warning that weakening transparency mechanisms could undermine confidence in the 2027 General Election.

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has called for clear and binding rules governing livestreaming, including safeguards against arbitrary interruptions and procedures for addressing technical failures.

“The time to act is now—not when tensions are already high. Kenyans deserve transparency, accountability and timely access to election information,” Muturi said, urging the relevant institutions to agree on a framework before the polls.

The People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms led by the former Chief Justice David Maraga also raised concerns on Monday, October 26, arguing that the failure to expressly protect livestreaming in the proposed changes could create opportunities for electoral malpractice.

The coalition said it would present another Bill to Parliament seeking to make livestreaming of election results a legal requirement.

Owino also defended the harvesting of mature commercial trees in the Aberdare ecosystem, which spans Nyandarua, Murang’a and Kiambu counties, following public complaints about excessive felling.

He said the trees had reached maturity and rotation age and were being harvested at Geta Forest Station's Compartment 8A and Terita Forest Station through a process involving qualified local sawmillers.

The government plans to establish new plantations through the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Improvement Scheme (PELIS), allowing local communities to grow crops for household consumption and sale while trees mature.

However, the logging dispute remains before the courts, which have issued orders suspending the activities as the case proceeds.

On the Eastleigh building collapse, Owino said rescuers had cleared about half of the debris and rescued two people, a man and a woman, who were receiving treatment in hospital.

He added that questions surrounding the building's approvals had been referred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for investigation and possible prosecution.

Owino also said Kenya's reported Ebola cases remained at nine, with seven patients responding well to treatment and all 135 contacts linked to the first case traced.

He urged Kenyans to reject misinformation and uphold transparency, accountability and the rule of law.