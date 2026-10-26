Kenya releases first 20 Ebola contacts after 21 days in quarantine

Kenya has released its first 20 Ebola contacts after they completed the mandatory 21-day monitoring period without developing symptoms, marking a significant milestone in the country’s response to the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak.

In a press release issued on Monday, October 26, 2026, the Ministry of Health said the individuals had been assessed and cleared to return to their families after completing the full monitoring period.

The remaining 98 contacts are expected to leave quarantine in four groups beginning November 3, subject to individual health assessments.

The ministry said the release of the first group demonstrated the importance of early identification, quarantine and close monitoring in containing the outbreak.

“Each of the twenty contacts was assessed against the release criteria, including 21 days without any symptoms since their last exposure,” the ministry stated.

It urged communities to welcome the individuals back home, assuring the public that those released did not pose a risk to their families, colleagues or neighbours.

MOH reported that the total number of confirmed Ebola cases remained at nine, with two deaths recorded, representing a case fatality rate of 22.2%.

The seven remaining patients were stable and continued receiving treatment from multidisciplinary teams of health professionals.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6, 2026, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention measures.

Genomic sequencing results from three of the nine confirmed cases showed a genetic link to the first case and to the Bundibugyo virus lineage in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ministry of Health said sequencing of samples from the remaining six cases was still underway.

The ministry said it was providing mental health and psychosocial support to people in quarantine, patients, their families and frontline healthcare workers to address the emotional and psychological effects of the outbreak.

Health facilities have also undergone assessments to strengthen infection prevention and control measures. The ministry said health workers had received training, infection prevention focal persons had been appointed, and the distribution of personal protective equipment was ongoing.

Surveillance and screening measures remain in place at points of entry, health facilities and within communities. Authorities are investigating alerts promptly under the 7-1-7 approach, which targets detecting outbreaks within seven days, notifying authorities within one day and initiating a response within seven days.

Despite the progress, the ministry cautioned that the outbreak could not yet be declared over.

The 42-day countdown to declaring the outbreak over will begin after the last confirmed patient tests negative twice, with the tests conducted at least 48 hours apart, and is discharged, or after the patient is safely buried.

The government said travel, trade and public gatherings remained unrestricted, but urged anyone experiencing symptoms associated with Ebola to seek medical attention promptly.

The ministry called on Kenyans to maintain vigilance and rely on official communication channels as health teams continue working to contain the outbreak.