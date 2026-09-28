Two bodies recovered after avalanche hits climbers' camp in Nepal
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Around a dozen people are still believed to be missing after heavy snow swept through the camp in Manang district on Sunday morning.
Days after a fire ripped through the M/V June Aster, it is clear few of its victims ever made the water, with nearly all of the 76 confirmed dead found aboard the grounded vessel.
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the south Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin around 02:00 local time on Sunday.
The boat is believed to have left The Gambia in West Africa in early August carrying 127 people. Human rights activist Helena Maleno Garzón, founder of Spanish charity Caminando Fronteras, said 83 people had died during the journey.
The number of missing people has increased sharply from the 2,502 reported on Sunday, highlighting the growing scale of the tragedy.
Unal Ustel, the north’s Turkish Cypriot prime minister, told Turkish state broadcaster TRT that 237 people have so far been rescued. A search is underway for another 22 people, officials said.
Sensi-Contugi and Hollihan were among the seven people who died after the helicopter went down while travelling from a wildlife conservancy in Loisaba towards Ewaso Nyiro.
The ferry was built to accommodate 90 passengers and five crew members. However, the number of people on the vessel appears to have been higher, with a lake official putting the figure at about 120 people, among them 12 children.
The incident occurred near Liberty Island, home to the Statue of Liberty and a major tourist destination in New York harbour
The blaze broke out aboard the passenger ferry KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 as it travelled from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Elite Expeditions said it confirmed with "profound sadness and immense heartbreak" that Purja, 43, had died in Thursday's avalanche. His brother Kamal later wrote: "We will miss you every single day".
The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) said personnel from its Shimoni Station responded to a distress call and launched a search-and-rescue operation on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
Fifteen children are among those to have been recovered after the MV Barima capsized near Iron Punt on Saturday. Dozens of people are still missing.
The ongoing operation has brought together Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, Beach Management Units, and local fishing boats familiar with the channel, all working jointly to scan the waters in a continuous effort to locate the missing persons.
The National Police Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement issued on 3 May 2026, warning of growing risks as the country continues to experience sustained rainfall.