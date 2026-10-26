Eastleigh building collapse: Sakaja denies structure had development approval

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has denied claims that the controversial Eastleigh building that collapsed had received development approval, dismissing a document circulating online as fake.

Sakaja, in a series of documents shared online, said the developer had obtained approval to change the property’s use from residential to a combination of residential and commercial purposes but had never been granted development approval to proceed with construction.

"Development approval has never been granted. The developer went on to build with impunity and without building approvals despite enforcement action by the county and arrests," Sakaja said.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor said the developer applied for the change of user in August 2024, which was approved in October that year.

He added that the application for development approval was submitted in November 2024, disputing claims that the project had been approved in January or February of the same year.

“I have seen some people peddling a fake approval document alleging that the Eastleigh development was approved,” Sakaja said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had posted a document on his X page, alleging that the governor had lied about the approval.

“Sakaja LIED to Kenyans that the building that collapsed in Eastleigh had NO APPROVAL, yet he approved the construction. I have posted the approval that was done on 13th February, 2024. This is a big joke from the incompetent Sakaja. He must take responsibility for this tragedy after collecting a bribe of 120million,” Babu said.

However, in his post, the governor said the document was the same one the developer had used to obtain approval from the National Construction Authority (NCA), raising questions about how the construction clearance was secured.

Sakaja maintained that approval to change the use of a property was distinct from development approval, which he said had not been issued for the Eastleigh project.

He further claimed that the developer proceeded with construction without the necessary building approvals despite enforcement action by the county government and arrests.

The dispute over the building’s approvals comes after the structure collapsed along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, prompting scrutiny of the approvals, inspections and enforcement measures surrounding the development.

The county chief’s statement comes as four people were rescued and taken to hospital after the multi-storey building under construction collapsed, with emergency teams continuing to search the rubble for possible survivors.

The building came down along 9th Street on Friday, October 23, 2026, triggering a search-and-rescue operation involving emergency personnel and specialised equipment.

The National Police Service said it was supporting rescue teams at the scene as efforts to locate and assist those who may still be trapped continued.

Authorities have urged families seeking information about missing relatives to visit the Kenya Red Cross desk set up at the site or call the emergency response hotline on 1199.