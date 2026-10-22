Kenya Met warns of flash flood risks as rainfall forecast covers dozens of counties

The Kenya Meteorological Service has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country between October 22 and 29, 2026, warning that isolated storms in some counties could trigger flash floods.

In its seven-day rainfall forecast, the weather agency said precipitation was expected in parts of more than 40 counties, including Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Meru, Embu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kisumu, Machakos and Nairobi.

Other counties expected to receive rainfall include Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kitui, Laikipia, Makueni, Migori, Murang’a, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot, as well as parts of Marsabit.

The agency cautioned that rainfall distribution would vary across the counties, meaning some areas could receive more rain than others during the forecast period.

It singled out parts of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale as areas where isolated storms could occur, potentially resulting in flash floods.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to exercise caution, particularly when travelling during periods of heavy rainfall.

The weather advisory warned motorists and pedestrians against crossing flooded roads, rivers, bridges, and other waterways, highlighting the dangers of rising water levels.

“Do not walk/drive through flooded roads, rivers, bridges, or other waterways,” the advisory stated.

Drivers were also advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe following distance, and use headlights when rain reduces visibility.

The agency further warned against sheltering under trees or standing near isolated tall structures during thunderstorms, as these could expose people to lightning strikes.

Residents living on or below steep slopes, unstable hillsides and areas susceptible to landslides were urged to monitor their surroundings for signs of potential ground movement.

These include cracks in the ground, leaning trees, unusual movement of the earth and sudden changes in water flow, which could signal developing hazards.

The forecast also carries implications for farmers in areas expected to receive rainfall. The agency advised farmers to use improved soil moisture to support agricultural activities.

However, the forecast did not provide county-specific rainfall amounts or indicate that all listed areas would receive similar precipitation.

Residents have therefore been encouraged to remain alert to changing weather conditions and observe safety precautions throughout the seven-day period.

The forecast covers October 22 to 29, with the agency highlighting the possibility of isolated storms and flash flooding in selected areas while rainfall continues across several parts of the country.