Weatherman: Nairobi among 45 counties set to receive rain this week

Kenya is set for a mix of rain, thunderstorms and sunny intervals this week, with the national weather forecast placing parts of 45 counties under varying rainfall conditions between October 6 and 12.

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) said showers are expected across parts of western Kenya, the Rift Valley, central Kenya, eastern regions, and the Coast, with rainfall likely in the morning, afternoon, or at night depending on the location.

The forecast also points to wide temperature variations, with some areas expected to see daytime highs near 40°C while nighttime temperatures could fall below 10°C.

Counties to receive rain across Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) said rain is expected in parts of 45 counties during the seven-day period, with some areas likely to receive rainfall at different times of the day.

Rainfall is expected in parts of western Kenya, the Rift Valley, and central and coastal regions, which are likely to experience showers and thunderstorms between October 6 and 12.

“Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur in parts of Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot Counties,” the department said in its forecast on Tuesday.

Morning rains are also expected in parts of Embu, Garissa, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Laikipia, Machakos, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Tharaka-Nithi, Turkana and Wajir.

Along the coast, morning showers are forecast in parts of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu, while afternoon showers are expected in the same areas as well as parts of Makueni and other eastern counties.

Night showers are likely in several counties, including Bungoma, Busia, Embu, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Vihiga and Wajir.

Temperatures to vary across the country

The department also forecast significant temperature variations across the country.

Daytime maximum average temperatures above 35°C are expected in parts of Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana.

Mandera is set to receive the highest maximum temperature among selected towns at 39°C, followed by Lodwar at 38°C and Wajir at 37°C, and Kisumu could reach 36°C.

At night, temperatures are expected to fall below 10°C in some areas. Nyahururu could record a minimum of 4°C, while Narok is forecast at 9°C. Eldoret and Kericho could each record minimum temperatures of 8°C and 7°C respectively.

The authority said sunny intervals are expected in the mornings in parts of western Kenya and the Rift Valley, while Isiolo, Samburu and Turkana likely to experience sunny intervals in the afternoons.