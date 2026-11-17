Kenyans in 37 counties have been warned to brace for possible flooding, flash floods and rising river levels as rainfall is expected to continue across the country from November 17 to 23, 2026.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says continued rainfall could put families living along riverbanks, in low-lying areas and poorly drained settlements at risk of flooding, property damage and disruption of transport.

In its weekly weather forecast issued on Monday, the department warns that heavy rainfall may trigger localised flooding, flash floods in susceptible areas, waterlogging and soil erosion.

It also cautions that rising water levels in rivers and other water bodies could pose a danger to communities living downstream.

Residents in flood-prone areas and along riverbanks have been advised to remain vigilant and monitor changing weather and river conditions as rainfall continues.

The department has urged Kenyans to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and swollen rivers, whether on foot or by vehicle, warning that such attempts could expose them to danger.

"Keep children away from rivers, drainage channels and flooded areas," the advisory states, as authorities raise concerns over the risks facing families in vulnerable communities.

Households and institutions have also been encouraged to clear drainage systems around their premises to minimise the risk of localised flooding.

Those living in landslide-prone areas have been advised to remain alert to possible slope instability, particularly as continued rainfall could weaken the ground.

The forecast covers Bomet, Busia, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Vihiga and Wajir counties.

County governments and disaster management agencies have been urged to strengthen preparedness, monitor vulnerable locations and improve emergency response arrangements.

The public has also been advised to follow official weather updates and guidance from relevant authorities as the country continues to experience rainfall.