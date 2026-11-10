Heavy rainfall, flooding expected in parts of Kenya over the next seven days

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned residents across several parts of the country to prepare for heavy rainfall, possible flooding and sharp temperature changes over the next seven days, with some areas expected to record more than 120mm of rain between November 10 and 16, 2026.

In its latest weekly weather outlook, the department said rainfall would be experienced across the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Southeastern Lowlands, Coastal region, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

The warning comes amid expectations of intense downpours in some locations, where rainfall could exceed 20mm within 24 hours, raising concerns over possible flooding during the forecast period.

The department further indicated that isolated areas could accumulate more than 120mm of rainfall over the seven days, urging residents in affected regions to remain alert and take precautions against weather-related risks.

While several parts of the country are expected to experience wet conditions, others will contend with unusually high daytime temperatures, with maximum averages projected to rise above 35°C.

The counties expected to experience the highest temperatures include Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana.

On the other hand, residents in parts of the Central Rift and Central Kenya are expected to experience colder nights, with average minimum temperatures dropping below 10°C.

The affected areas include parts of Meru, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Nakuru counties, where residents have been advised to prepare for chilly nighttime conditions.

The latest projections follow rainfall recorded in several parts of the country between November 2 and 8, with Bungoma, Makueni, Kitui, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Embu, Siaya and Nyamira among the counties that received rain.

Data from the meteorological department showed that Nzukini Secondary School Automatic Weather Station in Machakos County recorded the highest cumulative rainfall during the week, receiving 83.5mm.

Temperature records during the same period also showed contrasting weather conditions across the country.

Lodwar Meteorological Station registered the highest daily maximum temperature of 37.7°C on November 4, while Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest daily minimum temperature of 9.6°C on November 7.

The department has called on Kenyans to remain informed about changing weather conditions and follow official updates as the country enters another week of expected rainfall.

Residents have also been urged to "stay updated on official weather forecasts and advisories" and take necessary precautions in areas likely to experience heavy downpours.

Communities in flood-prone locations have been asked to remain vigilant against possible flooding and other weather-related effects, while those in hotter regions should take measures to cope with elevated daytime temperatures.