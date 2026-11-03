Nairobi among 46 counties expected to receive rainfall as Kenya Met issues weekly forecast

The Kenya Meteorological Service has forecast rainfall in 46 counties during the first week of November, with showers expected in the coastal, western, central, eastern, and Rift Valley regions.

In its seven-day weather forecast valid from Tuesday, November 3, to Monday, November 9, 2026, the department listed Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kakamega, Kisii, Meru and several other counties among areas expected to receive rainfall.

The forecast indicates that rainfall will vary across the country, with some areas likely to experience morning showers, while others are expected to receive afternoon thunderstorms and night-time rainfall.

The 46 counties listed in the forecast are Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Samburu, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Wajir and West Pokot.

The department has indicated that rainfall will not be uniform across the listed counties, with different regions expected to experience showers at different times of the day.

According to the forecast, morning showers are expected in parts of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.

Morning rainfall is also likely in parts of Embu, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi and Wajir.

Meanwhile, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot.

Night showers are also anticipated in parts of Embu, Isiolo, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

Despite the expected rainfall, some parts of the country are forecast to experience high daytime temperatures.

The department expects maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in parts of Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Isiolo, Kilifi, Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana counties.

Lodwar is expected to record a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Garissa at 37 degrees. Nairobi is forecast to reach a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 15 degrees.

On the other hand, night-time temperatures are expected to fall below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nakuru and Kajiado counties. Nyahururu is forecast to record one of the lowest minimum temperatures at 8 degrees Celsius.

The weekly outlook comes as Kenya continues to experience the October-November-December short rains season, which supports agricultural activities and replenishes water resources.

Kenya Meteorological Service has encouraged the public to follow its regular weather updates as rainfall patterns and intensity may vary across different locations.